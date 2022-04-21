Bravo Star Says Andy Cohen Told Her Castmates to ‘Shut Up’

The reunion of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 12 is just around the corner and its stars have been teasing that a lot of drama took place at the taping, with Andy Cohen sharing that it seemed more “exhausting” than usual.

In a recent interview with E! News, Jennifer Aydin also spilled on the reunion and teased that it became really hectic at times and led to Bravo head Cohen “scolding” the Housewives for their behavior.

She said, “it’s safe to say that all of us kind of go at it” during the RHONJ season 12 reunion. “There were times where all of us were screaming all at once, it was very emotional,” she added. “Andy was scolding us. Literally he was like, ‘Would you all just shut up’ or just like ‘one at a time!'”

Aydin Teased That Her Drama With Margaret Josephs & Her Husband’s Past Infidelity Will Be Discussed

The drama between Aydin and Margaret Josephs will likely be a topic at the reunion. The 12th season started with the explosive revelation by Josephs that Aydin’s husband Bill cheated on her many years ago. However, Aydin told E! News, “I know Margaret was really remorseful for what she did and, at the end of the day, I’m happy that she can feel that way.” She added:

I don’t want to hold on to any negative energy in my life. That doesn’t just affect my family, that affects me. It’s not the type of person that I am, so I’m willing to forgive and move forward. Not forget, I’ll probably be on guard and trust is something that comes with time. But I’m glad we were able to at least talk about our feelings at the reunion. Maybe screaming at times.

Aydin also shared that her husband would be speaking on the cheating scandal at the reunion and called him a “champ” for doing so. “There was part of him that knew it was important for me to share the story,” the RHONJ star said. “He was put on the spot and he filmed all season for me — as awkward and as uncomfortable as it was.”

Aydin told the publication, “People were thinking that he wasn’t team Jen or that he wasn’t being supportive of his wife, but I literally acknowledged this big secret and then I expected him to show up for it. And it’s not easy for everybody like it is for me, so I had to respect that.” She also praised her husband for being “supportive” and amazing,” gushing:

He’s amazing and I’m really lucky to have him and I wouldn’t be with anybody that I didn’t trust. I wouldn’t be with anybody that didn’t treat me well and Bill treats me like a queen. Listen, we spoke about it and now we’re done with it and we could close that chapter of our lives.

Cohen Already Teased the RHONJ Reunion & Said It Was Very ‘Exhausting’

There have already been hints that the reunion will be dramatic thanks to a series of Instagram Stories at the taping courtesy of Cohen. In one of the videos Cohen posted, he asked Josephs, “Marge, why is this more exhausting than normal? Would you tell me? I have no voice.”

Josephs shared that she thought everyone was interrupting each other and speaking over each other and said, “half the people are rational and half the people aren’t rational. Some people make sense and some people don’t make sense.”

Cohen also revealed that they took a 90-minute “detour” to speak about Melissa Gorga that he hadn’t been planning on. “Sorry about that, Melissa,” he told her. “I did a long detour there that I didn’t mean to do.”

