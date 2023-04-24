Andy Cohen Spills on ‘Monumental & Upsetting’ RHONJ Reunion Taping

Andy Cohen shared a lot of his thoughts on the filming of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13 reunion, which took place on April 20, 2023, during a recent episode of his radio show.

“There were a ton of new allegations being made, there was a lot of new material to get into, which was good, so we didn’t spend a ton of time rehashing the past, we leaned into a lot of the new stuff,” he revealed, in a clip that’s been shared on the Bravo By Gays Instagram account. It’s no surprise that a major part of the reunion will cover the rift between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, and Cohen indicated as much while discussing the show.

“I gotta tell you the level, I won’t even say vitriol, I will just say hate, between Teresa and Melissa… I mean the gloves are off, I’ve never seen anything like it,” he shared. “And the way the two of them were going back and forth, it was that thing of neither wanted the other to have the last word in any petty fight.” Based on Cohen’s comments, it’s likely that there won’t be a resolution reached between the sisters-in-law.

“There was a moment where I turned to Teresa, I apologized to her later, I didn’t yell at her but I think I lost my s*** with her in a way that I haven’t maybe ever and I think it maybe relates to being a parent of a toddler,” Cohen shared.

Andy Cohen Said He Had a Lot of Thoughts About the Reunion & Almost Walked Off During Filming

Cohen told listeners that the reunion was going to be “very compelling television.” He said it was an extremely long day of filming, with tapes rolling at 11 and ending only at 9 p.m. with few breaks. “It was a lot,” he said.

Cohen revealed that when filming was done, he “guzzled two tequilas… guzzled.” He ended up waking up at 3:30 in the morning because his brain was finally starting to process everything that had happened at the reunion and he shared that he sent a lengthy email at 4:15 a.m. to the producers with his thoughts and suggestions.

“I was kind of reliving everything that had happened, it was just all playing in my head it was too monumental and upsetting,” he said. He couldn’t just move on from the reunion when it was done and had to process it.

While discussing the taping, Cohen said that he almost walked off the set, something that’s more common with the Housewives themselves than the reunion host. “I was just so annoyed because I did have a late dinner plan and I wanted to make the dinner,” he spilled.

Melissa Gorga Previously Told Andy Cohen She Didn’t Think There Would Be a Resolution With Teresa Giudice at the Reunion

Cohen shared some hints about the season 13 reunion on his Instagram Stories on the day of the taping. In one clip he shared, Giudice’s voice was heard off-camera saying that she was “a little nervous” but was feeling better as time went on. Gorga, on the other hand, told him she was “feeling good.”

Cohen had Gorga on “Watch What Happens Live” on April 11 and they discussed her rivalry with Giudice. At the time, Cohen concluded that it didn’t seem likely the two would resolve their issues at the reunion.

Gorga replied to Cohen that it wasn’t surprising as he wasn’t a certified therapist, to which Cohen appeared taken aback and told her, “Let’s not question my credentials,” and pointed out that he’d been hosting reunions for 16 years.

