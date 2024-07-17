Andy Cohen Teases Major RHONJ Changes For Season 15

Andy Cohen is in agreement that “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” needs to change for season 15.

Amid the ongoing tension between Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, Giudice’s feuds with Margaret Josephs and Rachel Fuda, a physical altercation between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral, and the absence of a traditional reunion, the Bravo host admitted that a revamp is in order.

The current RHONJ cast also includes Dolores Catania, Jenn Fessler, and Jackie Goldschneider.

Andy Cohen Said Producers Are ‘On the Same Page’ As Fans

Cohen addressed the issues with RHONJ during the July 15 episode of his Sirius XM show, “Andy Cohen Live.” When a caller asked the Bravo host “is it not time for a rebrand?” with Jersey, Cohen replied, “Yes!”

The caller continued, “I think it’s time to do what happened with New York. Bring fresh faces in. That said, I love the Rachel and Danielle combo in New Jersey. I love that they’re fresh and young and they’re funny. And Jenn Fessler, even she’s, I just love there is positive energy. There’s all the negative negativity from all the [others]. Get rid of all the others. Set them free. Let them move on to the new.”

Cohen agreed and promised that changes were afoot. “We’re going to figure something out, we’re going to figure something out,” he said. “We’re all on the same page, how about that?”

Fans agreed in the comments section of a YouTube video of Cohen’s show.

“Yesssssssssssssss! Rebrand needed,” one commenter wrote, adding a crying emoji.

“I like the idea of keeping Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda and Jennifer Aydin. I think starting there and recasting everyone else would be a great move for next season,” another agreed.

Andy Cohen Said There Has Been No Talk About RHONJ Casting & Won’t Be For Months

Cohen regularly fields questions about the fate of RHONJ. After former cast member Kathy Wakile made a surprise cameo on “Watch What Happens Live” on July 14, fans wanted to know if it was some sort of “soft launch” to bring her back to RHONJ after 10 years away from the show.

Cohen confirmed there was no agenda behind Wakile’s cameo other than “seeing an old friend.”

“We just thought it would be fun if we had a, you know, vintage housewife come through the door,” he said on “Andy Cohen Live” on July 15. “We haven’t even started talking about next season.” The Bravo producer added, “We want this one to end, let it sit, and then we will get into it.”

In June, Cohen responded to a story posted by Radar Online that alleged RHONJ would get a “total revamp” with just Giudice, Catania, and Fuda returning for season 15.

Cohen told “Entertainment Tonight” that casting news was false. “None of it is true,” he told the outlet. “No decisions have been made. We haven’t even had any serious conversations about next season,” Cohen added that anything fans hear about casting “in the next six months is fake, so don’t believe it.”

And during a June 2024 appearance on the “Jeff Lewis Has Issues” podcast, Cohen acknowledged that the two rival camps on the show can’t continue. “When the stars don’t want to be in the same galaxy, that’s not sustainable,” he said, adding that a complete reboot “is an option.”

“I think there are four different ways that we could go with that show,” Cohen added. “We are going to let this season play out. We will all talk. We’ll do the focus group stuff,” he continued. “We’ll do all the stuff we do. And we’ll probably do a bunch of casting. And we’ll take our time.”