Andy Cohen Taken Aback by RHONJ Season 15 Cast Rumor

Andy Cohen set the record straight on rumors that some cast members from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” have been asked back for season 15.

On the October 16 episode of his Sirius XM show “Andy Cohen Live,” the Bravo producer shut down a rumor posted on an Instagram fan account that claimed three veteran stars are returning to the long-running reality show.

After co-host John Hill read from a report that claimed that Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, and Dolores Catania were coming back, Cohen exclaimed “What???!”

He then wanted to know where the source got the information, before debunking the anonymous insider’s claims. “No. That’s not happening,” Cohen said. “We’ve made no decisions on the ‘Real Housewives [of New Jersey]’.”

Hill noted that the three co-stars recently appeared in a photo together, which Cohen quickly dismissed. “I mean I was in a photo with freaking Madonna,” he quipped.

Cohen also went off when Hill told him that Aydin herself confirmed she would be returning to the show. “WHAT???” he screamed again. “Jennifer Aydin confirmed that she’s returning???!!”

“No, no, no,” Cohen said. “We’ve done nothing, we’ve done [absolutely]…I mean, well no actually we’ve done plenty. But that’s not, that’s not what’s …no!”

Cohen then suggested, “Wait ‘til, Bravo or I says something, how about that?”

Of Aydin, Cohen also added, “I wish her well,” per Page Six.

Bravo has not confirmed any cast members for the 15th season of RHONJ. The most recent cast included Giudice, Aydin, Catania, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda, with Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler on board as “friends” of the cast.

Jennifer Aydin Insinuated She Was Returning to RHONJ

The cast announcement for RHONJ has been in limbo after a volatile 14th season that deeply divided the cast into two rival groups. On an April 2024 episode of “Andy Cohen Live,” Cohen admitted that “it isn’t a sustainable universe” to have kind of two camps on the show.” A complete reboot has been teased, and Cohen told fans not to expect any news until the new year.

“No decisions have been made,” Cohen told Entertainment Tonight in June. “We haven’t even had any serious conversations about next season, so anything you read about what Jersey’s gonna be for next season for the next, I would say six months, is fake, so don’t believe it.”

But Aydin seemingly hinted at her RHONJ return prematurely. During an Instagram Livestream in October 2024, the RHONJ star reacted to fan comments about the show. In an Instagram video taken while she was getting Botox from her husband, Dr. Bill Aydin, Jennifer Aydin responded to a critic with a middle finger and a comment about her status on RHONJ. “Oh, sorry,” she said as she called out a commenter by name. “I am coming back!”

A rumor posted by the @housewives911 fan account also alleged, “Dolores, Teresa and Jen have all been told not to engage in any other projects outside NBC. They three will all be back.”

Fans Reacted to Andy Cohen’s Comments About the RHONJ Cast

Cohen previously said there are “four ways” the future of RHONJ could go. In June, he appeared on the “Jeff Lewis Has Issues” podcast, and said producers had a lot to do before a final decision would be made on the fate of the cast. “We are going to let this season play out,” he said ahead of the RHONJ season 14 finale. “We will all talk. We’ll do the focus group stuff. We’ll do all the stuff we do. And we’ll probably do a bunch of casting. And we’ll take our time.”

Given Cohen’s reaction to the story, fans posted to social media to predict that Aydin may not be back.

“I think ‘I wish her well’ says everything. Lol,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“Wish her well’ 😂😂😂 Yikes. We all know what that might mean. Thinking she spoke too soon…” another agreed.

“Andy said ‘what??!!’ like Jen is the one person he is 100% certain is NOT coming back 😂😂😂😂😂,” another chimed in.

“’I wish her well’ oh yeah we’re never seen Jen Aydin again,” wrote another RHONJ fan.

As of this writing, Aydin has not responded to Cohen’s comments about her future on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”