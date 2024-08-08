Andy Cohen Makes Cryptic Comment About the Future of RHONJ

Andy Cohen said “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 14 finale felt like the end—and not just for the current cast.

Following a volatile season 14 finale luncheon filmed at Rails Steakhouse, the “Real Housewives” executive producer shared his thoughts on the Aug 6, 2024 episode of his Sirius XM show, “Andy Cohen Live.”

“Everyone’s still talking about Jersey,” Cohen said. “People still texting me about it as well. I got the Jersey ladies texting me.”

Cohen noted that he thinks fans will “really like” the “finale,” or the previously taped wrap-up special that doubles as a “reunion that’s not a reunion.”

“I think it’s kind of a soft landing for the show,” he added, before addressing the actual finale that featured a near-brawl amongst the feuding cast members.

“Let me say, that did kind of feel like a series finale, didn’t it?” Cohen admitted.

No Decisions Have Been Made About RHONJ Season 15

While Cohen sounded rather ominous about the future of RHONJ, he has stated in recent interviews that no decisions have been made about the fate of the long-running reality show.

Speaking on “Andy Cohen Live,” on July 31, the Bravo boss reiterated there is no plan for Jersey, which currently stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, and “friends” Jackie Goldschneider and Jenn Fessler.

Cohen has been grilled about the show’s status so many times that he appeared frustrated during the July 29, 2024 episode of his radio show. He flat-out told a caller, “We are rebooting the show. … Maybe just all fresh faces. We’ll see.”

According to a source for the Daily Mail, the future of the show is still very much in limbo. “There are not going to be any decisions about what will or won’t happen with the show until early next year. Filming will likely not resume until 2025,” the insider told the outlet in August. “There’s nothing planned. It’s on ice.”

Andy Cohen Agreed With 1 Aspect of the RHONJ Fight

The RHONJ season finale featured several notable moments. The finale scene featured a physical altercation between Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin after Aydin made fun of Cabral’s husband’s body.

But in an even more shocking scene, Teresa Giudice’s husband Luis Ruelas ranted about Margaret Josephs and said he hoped her son would suffer. “Tell her to stay away from our family,” Ruelas said. “I hope Margaret and her family suffer. You know, I hope her [expletive] son suffers the way I suffered, the way other people in our family have suffered with a woman like that.”

Cohen, who became a first-time father in 2019 and now has two kids, admitted he would go ballistic if someone spoke negatively about his kids. Speaking on “B**** Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown,” Cohen admitted his “perspective on Housewives has shifted” since he became a father.

“I look at it a little differently,” Cohen said on the podcast, per People magazine. “But man, let me tell you something. If someone that I didn’t care for invoked either of my children’s names, I would go… As ‘mellow yellow’ as I usually am, that is what it would take for me,” Cohen admitted.

“Danielle Cabral’s button is ‘Don’t talk about my husband’s pecs,'” Cohen added. “Mine would be if you mention my children in an unfavorable way. Like, I would go absolutely mental.”

