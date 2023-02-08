Andy Cohen Explains Why There Won’t Be a ‘Jersey Shore’ Crossover on RHONJ

Andy Cohen has doubled down on his statement that Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi of “Jersey Shore” fame wouldn’t be a good addition to “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

On January 23, 2023, Polizzi sat down with Cohen on his radio show and he provided her with an explanation of why he wouldn’t add her to the RHONJ cast, which he has made clear a few times in the past.

“I said, ‘I don’t see it.’ Right. I was like, ‘I don’t see it at all. Ever,'” Cohen said. “Now here’s why I said it: I view you as like, one of the faces of MTV and the face of ‘Jersey Shore.’ And so to me, it’s like putting Mickey Mouse in a Bugs Bunny cartoon. It’s too different. You know what I mean?”

Cohen and Polizzi were able to come to an understanding and Cohen confirmed that he and Polizzi “are not in war.”

Andy Cohen Has Made His Feelings on the Matter Clear

Rumors that Polizzi could join the cast of RHONJ creep up every now and again, but Cohen has always been clear on where he stands on the matter.

“First of all, we are already in production on next season of the show. So, the answer is: at no time soon would that happen,” Cohen said on an episode of “Live! With Kelly and Ryan” in 2020, according to People magazine.

“That’s a rumor that’s popped up a few times over the years. It’s always something that I’ve kind of discounted. I’ve thought, it’s two different shows — I don’t see it,” he added.

Then, on the January 6, 2022, episode of the “On Display” podcast, RHONJ star Melissa Gorga said that she had asked Cohen to add Polizzi to the RHONJ cast because Gorga felt she’d be “great,” but Cohen wanted no part of it.

“Andy Cohen gives her such a hard no,” Gorga said. “He’s just like, ‘Don’t even say it.’ Whenever I would go to him and be like ‘Hello! She’s married now, she has three kids, she lives around the block. She’s great for this, I think,’ and he just looks at me like, ‘no,'” she added.

Nicole Polizzi Previously Said She Wouldn’t Want to Join the ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise

Polizzi told Cohen that she’s “not mad” on Radio Andy and has previously said that she doesn’t think she’d be a good fit for the “Real Housewives” franchise. The reason? She says she doesn’t like “drama.”

“Even though I’m on a reality show, I hate drama. I like positivity and I like just having a good time and going home. I just feel like that would be wild,” she told Page Six in December 2021.

“Me as a ‘Housewife,’ I don’t think I can hang. I don’t really go out. I like to stay home. I like to be in bed by eight,” she said.

Polizzi was an OG star on MTV’s “Jersey Shore,” when it premiered in 2009. She is now a staple on the spinoff, “Jersey Shore: Family Reunion.”

