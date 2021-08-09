Andy Cohen Addresses RHONY Cast ‘Shakeup’

Andy Cohen is setting the record straight on “The Real Housewives of New York City.” Over the last month, various rumors have circulated, including a postponed reunion, cast firings, season 14 delayed filming, and more.

Executive Producer and face of Bravo Andy Cohen is now spilling the tea on Bravo’s official RHONY stance. Cohen told Entertainment Tonight that all the above rumors are, “totally untrue.”

“Is there a shakeup coming?” he asked himself. “I would say, well, listen, I think we shot this season during COVID and the world was shut down as we shot a show that is – a huge part of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ is reliant on New York City as the character in the show, and New York City was shut down during production. So, we had to spend extended time at Ramona [Singer]’s house and in Salem and just doing things that maybe otherwise life would have been different.”

He added, “So I think that the show will continue to evolve. And I think that if anything, we should add to the group, because I think people wanted to see more people. But I don’t know that in producing the show this season that we would have done much differently. We were facing a lot of different obstacles when we went into production.”

Ramona Singer Also Broke Her Silence on Various RHONY Reports





Ramona Singer Tried to Ditch Andy Cohen for Lady Gaga | WWHL Ramona Singer from RHONY says where she thinks the rumors that she was getting fired started and Andy Cohen asks her if she regrets trying to get out of her Clubhouse appearance for Lady Gaga. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub ►► Watch Full Episodes: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live/videos Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow WWHL: twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like WWHL: facebook.com/WatchWhatHappensLive/ WWHL… 2021-08-04T03:43:28Z

Cohen isn’t the only one telling his truth. Original cast member Ramona Singer addressed the many rumors, including reports that Bravo was giving her the axe.

During a “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” episode on Tuesday, August 3, Cohen read a question from a fan saying, “Will Ramona address how the rumors of her getting fired started, and did she really threaten not to film the reunion? Who started the rumors?”

Singer responded, “I don’t know, I kind of thought that Leah [McSweeney] did, but she told me she didn’t. As far as me not doing the reunion, I would never not show up for any position I have.”

Reports originally surfaced that Bravo was going to fire the OG cast member. “Ramona will not be invited back to the next season of the show, which is currently not in production for a couple of reasons,” a source told Radar Online in July 2021. “One, she is too expensive. She is the only lady that has been on the show from day one, (Countess Luann was demoted to ‘a friend’ before returning as a full-time cast member) and her salary reflects it.”

Fans Are Wondering if Some Old RHONY Stars Will Be Making a Comeback

The problem with #RHONY this season is not one particular cast member. It’s the sum of its parts. They have ZERO chemistry as a group. pic.twitter.com/P4DZyX1g29 — Vicki Guidice (@VickiGuidice) July 12, 2021

RHONY fans have not kept quiet about their hopes for a rebooted cast. One fan tweeted, “The problem with #RHONY this season is not one particular cast member. It’s the sum of its parts. They have ZERO chemistry as a group.”

Another added, “I stopped watching a few weeks ago because this season is such a mess. To me, the cast doesn’t mesh at all. There’s no chemistry imo. #RHONY”

Of course, when fans caught wind of the possible cast change, one former cast member came to many minds: Bethenny Frankel. One Bravo fan Twitter account @DorindaDeadly tweeted on July 14, “I’ve heard a certain skinny girl is in early talks for a comeback #RHONY.”

In the past, Frankel has shared she doesn’t have interest in returning to the series. One fan asked her to return to which she replied, “I AM NOT COMING BACK,” in July 2020.

Season 13 hit an all-time low when it came to its live viewership, according to @RatingsOnBravo via Twitter. The account wrote that only 764,000 live viewers watched the June 29, 2021 episode compared to last season when the series averaged more than 1 million viewers.

