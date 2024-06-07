Andy Cohen Pursued Actor’s Controversial Wife for RHONY Role

Andy Cohen is always busy thinking about his “Real Housewives” baby. The executive producer has a big hand in casting and has a good sense of who will work — and who won’t.

At one point in time, Cohen admits that he chatted with Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin, about a role on “The Real Housewives of New York.”

“We actually had a discussion with her a little while ago,” Cohen told his pal Kelly Ripa on SiriusXM’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera.”

“I would say it was an exploratory conversation and it didn’t go much further, but it is certainly an interesting idea, but it was funny because I read that Kyle had said that on your podcast, and I thought, ‘Oh, well that’s funny,’ because we actually, we did speak to her a couple years ago,” Cohen said.

Some Fans Think Hilaria Baldwin Would Make a Great ‘Real Housewife’

Interestingly, Hilaria Baldwin’s name has come up amongst fans in the past. For example, in 2021, someone started a Reddit thread requesting that the yoga instructor be cast on the franchise.

“She would cry ALL THE TIME. Imagine the Alec meltdowns we could get though,” one person wrote.

“I would like it only because I want to see people investigate her background further and call her out on it. It’s ridiculous to me that she is trying to justify years of pretending to be Spanish as ‘culturally fluid,'” someone else said.

“I need a deep dive into what makes her tick! I need to see her interacting with other women and I think she would be suuuuuper messy! Even if it was only one season I think I’d be glued to the TV screen. It would definitely be a hate-watch though,” a third comment read.

Many other fans, however, thought it was a terrible idea.

Hilaria Baldwin & Alec Baldwin Have a New Reality Show Coming Out

While she won’t be a “Housewife” in the Bravoverse, Hilaria Baldwin and her husband are going to be featured in their very own reality show.

“We’ve got an exciting announcement to share! Coming in 2025,” the couple captioned an Instagram video on June 4.

In the video, Alec Baldwin says that he and his wife will be inviting people into their home to “experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild, and the crazy.”

“The Baldwins” will feature all seven of Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin’s kids and will air on TLC.

“We are the Baldwins, and we’re going to TLC! God help you all,” Alec Baldwin said at the end of the promo video.

Meanwhile, TLC released a statement on the series as well.

“Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have been making headlines since they were married nearly 12 years ago. In this TLC follow-doc series, Alec and Hilaria invite viewers into the home they share with their seven growing kids. For the first time, they’re opening up their family lives and bringing everyone in to join in the nonstop love, laughter and drama,” the statement read (per Variety).

