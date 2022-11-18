Andy Cohen Gives New Update on RHONY ‘Legacy’ Casting

Andy Cohen is spilling the tea on “The Real Housewives of New York.”

During an interview with Us Weekly that was published on Nov. 17, Cohen gave an update on the RHONY “legacy” show casting and also revealed whether or not Bethenny Frankel would be a part of the new spinoff.

“The great thing that I’ve loved about the legacy women is through the years they actually do hang out when the cameras aren’t rolling,” Cohen told the outlet. “They are really in touch. They overlap in each other’s lives. Bethenny now lives in Connecticut and she’s just kind of living her best life in her own universe. So, I’m not sure given how she feels about the show at this point, that it even makes any sense [for her to return].”

“So, legacy cast is locked in then?” correspondent Christina Garibaldi asked Cohen during the interview, to which Cohen assured her that the cast was “close” to being confirmed.

In March 2022, Cohen announced in an interview with Variety that “The Real Housewives of New York” would be looking a little different in the future: the network has decided to split the franchise into two separate shows, one featuring an entirely new group of women and one featuring “legacy” cast members like Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan. The cast of the new show was announced during BravoCon 2022, while the “legacy” cast has not yet been confirmed publicly.

Andy Cohen Praised the New RHONY Spinoffs During BravoCon 2022

While speaking with People at BravoCon 2022, Cohen praised the new “Real Housewives of New York” shows and said that he thinks fans will really enjoy both of them.

“I think that our plan is actually brilliant because we’re allowing people to not only get an entirely new reboot of The Real Housewives of New York, where we’re going to be telling new stories outside of this little postage stamp area on the Upper East Side from these women that we’ve been following for however many years,” he said.

Cohen continued at the time, “But we’re also going to be able to still be with the women that we love on whatever the legacy show is called. And so, I think it’s the best of all possible worlds for RHONY fans.”

One Original ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Cast Member Will Not Be Appearing on RHONY ‘Legacy’

Even though she’s been a part of “The Real Housewives of New York” since its first season, fans will not be seeing Ramona Singer on the new “legacy” show. While speaking to Page Six in an interview published on Nov. 12, the star said that she would be leaving the series.

“I do not want to do the show any longer,” Singer told Page Six. “It’s not for me at this time.”

Shortly after Singer announced the news, Cohen spoke about it on his radio show, Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM.

“It’s interesting, [it’s] one of those hilarious things of the internet, which is, every time it was mentioned, it was ‘Please, no Ramona,” Cohen said. “You go on Twitter, ‘No Ramona!’ The second Ramona announces she’s leaving, ‘Nooo, Ramona’s a legend!’ Like, it’s so funny. It’s so funny.”

