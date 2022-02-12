Andy Cohen Gives Update on ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Hiatus

Andy Cohen is mentioning it all… but there might not be a lot to mention.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was published on February 11, Cohen gave an update on the status of “The Real Housewives of New York.” Since season 13 ended in September 2021, the show has been on a hiatus after they faced low ratings and backlash from fans about the cast, which only featured 5 women instead of the typical 7 or 8.

However, it seems like Cohen knows just as little as the fans do about when the show will be coming back on the air. “I got no news for you, I got nothing,” Cohen told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m asked that question all the time, but I really have nothing to say.”

“The Real Housewives of New York” was the second “Real Housewives” franchise to be debuted on Bravo, the first one being “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

Luann De Lesseps Spoke More About Casting for the Series in a December 2021 Interview

While speaking with Page Six in December 2021, “OG” star Luann de Lesseps spoke more about the casting process, all while insisting that “‘New York’ is not going anywhere.” Lesseps has been a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York” since the first season.

“The casting is not up to me, obviously,” Lesseps explained to the outlet at the time. “Of course, they weigh in with [me] because I’ve been around for a long time. I try to go into things with no preconceived notions like I did on the ‘Ultimate Girls Trip.’ I didn’t have any expectations. I just wanted to have the full experience.”

Lesseps continued, “I feel the same way about casting and I’ve heard that they’ve got some great candidates. I don’t know who’s staying, who’s going, but I’m looking forward to the next season. It’s going to be a strong one.”

Cohen Previously Said That the ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Will ‘Continue to Evolve’

Even though Cohen didn’t tell viewers much about the future of “The Real Housewives of New York” in his February 2022 interview, he did tell Entertainment Tonight in August 2021 that the franchise “will continue to evolve.” Cohen also addressed some of the backlash from fans, explaining that it was hard to film the series during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Is there a shakeup coming?” Cohen told the outlet about the franchise. “I would say, well, listen, I think we shot this season during COVID and the world was shut down as we shot a show that is — a huge part of The Real Housewives of New York City is reliant on New York City as the character in the show, and New York City was shut down during production. So, we had to spend extended time at Ramona [Singer]’s house and in Salem and just doing things that maybe otherwise life would have been different.”

Cohen continued at the time, “So I think that the show will continue to evolve. And I think that if anything, we should add to the group, because I think people wanted to see more people. But I don’t know that in producing the show this season that we would have done much differently. We were facing a lot of different obstacles when we went into production.”

