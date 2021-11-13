Andy Cohen Gives Update on Future of ‘Real Housewives of New York’

Andy Cohen is getting real about the future of “The Real Housewives of New York.”

During a recent appearance on the “Wendy Williams Show,” guest host Michael Rapaport asked Cohen about the fate of “The Real Housewives of New York” following the backlash over last season. Season 13 faced extremely low ratings and a canceled reunion.

“We are kind of on pause at this moment,” Cohen revealed during his talk show appearance. “We have a lot of casting happening, and we’re looking at every option, man.”

Following Cohen’s appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show,” journalist Anthony Dominic also tweeted out a new rumor about next season. “#RHONY fans!” Dominic wrote. “I’m told Bravo currently doesn’t have a new season slated for next year and the franchise will take some serious time off before the reboot. The series is still alive, but Bravo wants to take the time to make the return worth it.”

🚨 #RHONY fans! I'm told Bravo currently doesn't have a new season slated for next year and the franchise will take some serious time off before the reboot. The series is still alive, but Bravo wants to take the time to make the return worth it.🍎 — Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) November 12, 2021

Cohen Still Praised Last Season’s ‘Real Housewives of New York’





Play



Andy Cohen Shares Major Housewives Updates: OC, Dubai, Atlanta, Miami and More! (Exclusive) Andy Cohen chats with ET’s Nischelle Turner about the latest ‘Real Housewives’ updates and his new book, ‘Glitter Every Day.’ Cohen recently announced the franchise is heading to Dubai for its first international iteration. He teases the series will, ‘Shed some light on what's going on [in the UAE] culturally.’ Cohen reflects on the ‘Beverly… 2021-11-13T16:00:10Z

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cohen still had some nice words to share about last season’s “Real Housewives of New York,” praising the women for their hard work.

“You know, we talked about the season of Orange County that people didn’t love, this last season of New York was a season that wasn’t people’s favorite,” Cohen said. “But again, it was shot during COVID, we went to Salem, Massachusetts, probably a place we wouldn’t have gone in other seasons. We went to Ramona’s house quite a lot, and we’re looking forward to next season and building on it.”

Cohen also added, “It’s a fun problem to have. How do we make a great show better? And that’s what we’re working on.”

This is not the first time that “The Real Housewives of New York” has been put on pause. After season four, producers took a break from the franchise as they decided to recast some members of the show.

Many of Last Season’s Castmembers Want to Return to the Franchise

Although it’s unclear who will be returning for season 14, both Ramona Singer and Leah McSweeney have expressed that they would like to come back to “The Real Housewives of New York.”

“To me, I always say, you’re good at what you do if you love what you do,” Singer told Entertainment Tonight on October 20, 2021. “And I loved doing the show at Peacock, [The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip], and even during COVID I loved doing [RHONY]. We had some ups and downs, but actually, I loved it.”

McSweeney also agreed with Singer’s sentiments, also telling the outlet on the same night, “Of course, I think I would definitely [come back], absolutely, because I really wouldn’t want the last season to be the way I went out, just because it was a weird season with COVID and everything.”

McSweeney also added at the time, “I think RHONY‘s definitely coming back. Who’s gonna be a part of it, I have no idea. And when it’s coming back? I don’t know.”

READ NEXT: Carole Radziwill Shares Biggest Regret on ‘Real Housewives of New York’