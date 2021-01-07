Andy Cohen Defends Himself After Reunion Backlash

During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen responded to some backlash he got after hosting the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion special.

After being accused by Bravo fans of taking Candiace Dillard’s side during the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, Cohen explained his side of the story. Cohen revealed that he felt like the editors edited out a lot of what he had said to Dillard during the reunion. “I really talked to Candiace a lot about her role in this and the fact that a lot of people think she provoked it,” Cohen revealed during the Watch What Happens Live episode on January 3. “She said, ‘Drag me,’ and we talked about that in relation to what Kenya and Porsha went through and I don’t think enough of that made it into the show, clearly.”

Cohen also added that he had wanted the reunion to be longer. “I was really pushing for this to be four parts,” Cohen said.

Fans Criticized Andy Cohen for His Stance During the Reunion

I’m usually an Andy fan (and a happy Brovoholic) but I didn’t like how he unfairly treated Monique at the last RHOP Reunion! Reminded me like he came at Carole from RHONY at that Reunion….Monique was mistreated by Andy and we all noticed it! — RFG909 (@5garcias) January 5, 2021

After The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion aired, many fans took to social media to express their disappointment in Cohen, whom they felt took Dillard’s side in her fight with costar Monique Samuels. During this past season, the two ended up in an argument that resulted in a physical altercation.

On December 28, one user called Cohen out on Twitter, writing, “I’m sorry if you disagree with this tweet, but Andy Cohen is an absolute nightmare in the #RHOP reunion part 3. Terrible moderation, extremely biased, and on the wrong side of it all!!” Another wrote, “I wonder if @Andy is finally going to admit that he was very biased towards Monique because it was VERY APPARENT. #RHOP.”

Monique Samuels Addressed Andy Cohen’s Reunion Behavior

During a recent interview with All About The Tea, Samuels addressed her thoughts about Cohen’s behavior during the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion. “People have a job to do and I think he was doing what he felt he was supposed to do and he did not want people to think that he was in any way shape or form letting me off the hook and he had to go in,” Samuels said during the interview. “I would have appreciated it if that same energy was pointed in the other direction of people who needed that same degree of treatment.”

After the third part of The Real Housewives of Potomac aired, Samuels announced her exit from the show during an Instagram live. “It was a crazy ride. It’s not easy doing reality TV, and to be quite honest, I’m over it,” Samuels said during the Instagram live. “I appreciate everything that people have done for me, everybody that’s been Team Monique — I love y’all, I thank y’all — but when you cross certain lines there’s no going back.”

Samuels continued, “And for me, my family is that line. The opinion of my family and my kids and what they think about anything that I do is more valuable than anybody’s opinion, so I’m over it.”

