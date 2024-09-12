Andy Cohen Reveals Upcoming ‘Housewives’ Premiere Features Franchise First

Bravo announced the return of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” when they dropped the season 5 trailer in August 2024, and Andy Cohen opened up about the Wednesday September 18 season premiere in an August 2024 interview for the SiriusXM show “Jeff Lewis Live”.

“It’s very good, and the first episode starts with such a bang, and they do something that I don’t think has been done on a ‘Housewives’ show before, which is the first full episode is the first full all-cast event,” Cohen explained. “And so much happens.”

Cohen then sung the praises of the production company Shed Media and the new cast, saying that the new season feels “Off to the races.”

“I can’t wait,” added RHOSLC star Meredith Marks, who was a guest on the same episode of “Jeff Lewis Live”.

Who is In RHOSLC Season 5?

Besides Marks, the RHOSLC cast is comprised of returning stars Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, and Angie Katsanevas. Cosby is back as a full-time Housewife after taking season 3 off and then filming in a part time “Friend of the Housewives” capacity in season 4.

The only season 4 cast member to not return is Monica Garcia, who was let go from the series after her castmates discovered that she was behind the Instagram troll account Reality Von Tease in the season 4 finale.

Joining the RHOSLC cast in season 5 is new Housewife Bronwyn Newport, and two Friends of, Britani Bateman and Meili Workman. Newport joins the series through her friend Barlow, and is at odds with her co-star Gay during the season, as is teased in the trailer.

According to her official BravoTV.com bio, Newport “is passionate about couture, art, and a first-class lifestyle. Raised Mormon, Bronwyn was excommunicated from the church when she got pregnant while attending BYU. While raising her daughter, Gwen, as a single mother, she worked in finance before marrying Todd, who’s 26 years her senior. Although she and Lisa have been friends over the years, she quickly learns that her old friend may not support her in the way she wants.”

4 ‘Housewives’ Franchises Are Set to Return in Fall 2024

RHOSLC isn’t the only “Housewives” show to come back to Bravo in Fall 2024. In August 2024, the network shared that three other series would be returning, “The Real Housewives of New York City”, “The Real Housewives of Potomac”, and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”.

RHONY is set to return for season 15 to the network on Tuesday, October 1. The new season features the entire season 14 cast Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield, along with newcomer Racquel Chevremont and Friend of Rebecca Minkoff.

RHOP dropped its season 9 trailer on September 12, with the season premiere set for Sunday, October 6. The cast includes returning stars Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton, with former Friend of Keiarna Stewart promoted to full-time Housewife status, and newcomer Stacey Rusch joining on. Jacqueline Blake and Jassi Rideaux will feature as Friends of the Housewives.

RHOBH doesn’t have a confirmed premiere date yet, though the network previously confirmed the cast as filming began for season 14. Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke are all set to return alongside newcomer Bozoma Saint John. Richards’ sister Kathy Hilton and actress Jennifer Tilly will appear as Friends of.

