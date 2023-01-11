Andy Cohen Addresses Future of RHOSLC After Jen Shah’s Sentencing

The reunion for season 3 of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” is coming up soon but Andy Cohen has already reassured fans that there will be a 4th season and the casting is already well underway.

There’s already been a lot of speculation about the future of RHOSLC given one of its main cast members, Jen Shah, has just been sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for her role in a fraudulent telemarketing scheme. However, while Cohen said that “it will be a big loss for the show,” producers have “great casting for next year.”

During his “Radio Andy” show on SiriusXM, he said they “figured out” what to do without Shah on RHOSLC. “No, we have excellent casting for next season,” he said. “I’m feeling good but I am saying it is a loss to lose her from the show.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Andy Cohen Shared His Thoughts on Jen Shah’s Sentencing & Whether She’s Still on the Show

Play

Andy Cohen Addresses Jen Shah's Sentencing Andy Cohen comments on Jen Shah's prison sentencing and the future of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City." Hear Andy Cohen Live Monday thru Friday at 10am ET/PT, only on Radio Andy – SiriusXM 102, and anytime on the SXM App. Follow Radio Andy on Twitter/Instagram: RadioAndySXM 2023-01-09T18:39:23Z

During his radio show on January 9, Cohen also shared his thoughts on Shah’s sentencing and said he read the victim impact report. “Listen, any old person or anyone who doesn’t really understand what’s going on with the internet or how many scams are going on, people are susceptible to stuff like this,” he said. “And if you read the victim impact report, it was pretty stunning.”

Cohen told listeners that he was hoping to have a sit-down discussion with Shah in front of cameras and ask her some questions ahead of her prison sentence. The RHOSLC star is set to surrender herself to a Texas prison on February 17.

Cohen said when he saw that she’d been sentenced to six-and-a-half years, he thought she’d likely only end up doing just under three years. However, he said he’d just learned that with federal crimes like the one Shah was sentenced for, at least 85% of the sentence must be served.

Cohen said since Shah pleaded guilty in July 2022, he was asked many times by fans if she’s still on RHOSLC or not. “I’m like, do you understand that this woman is being sentenced to jail on January 6,” he shared, before replying with some questions: “They’re not gonna give her no time so you tell me, is she on the show? Like what do you want me to say?… She’s going to serve her time so you tell me, is she on the show or not?”

Heather Gay Recently Said She Doesn’t Know If There Can Be RHOSLC Without Jen Shah

Shah’s friend and co-star Heather Gay also addressed the future of RHOSLC ahead of Shah’s sentencing. She told E! News that whether RHOSLC can still exist without Shah was the “great big question mark.”

Gay added that because Shah likely wasn’t worrying about the Bravo show at this time, she was trying not to think about it either. “I’m just thinking of her taking accountability, getting this started and over with so that she can rebuild her life,” she shared.

New episodes of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” air on Bravo on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’