Did Andy Cohen Really Confirm That RHOSLC Has Been Canceled?

The drama on the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” seems to have hit a fever pitch, as the show has been making headlines for the past week or so.

As the second season of the show wrapped and the women went on to film the reunion special, Mary Cosby didn’t show up, effectively quitting the show, according to Variety. From there, past insensitive tweets from Jennie Nguyen surfaced, causing outrage amongst many fans, several of whom want her fired from Bravo, according to Page Six.

Couple those things with the regular season drama that has transpired over the past several weeks — especially the legal issues that are surrounding Jen Shah — and some RHOSLC fans have found themselves wondering where the show will go from here. And it seems like fans may have an answer thanks to executive producer Andy Cohen.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cohen Responded to a ‘Fake’ Direct Message That Revealed That RHOSLC Was Canceled

A screenshot of what looked like a direct message between a fan and Cohen started circulating on social media after the Nguyen controversy surfaced. The exchange appeared to show Cohen — with the verified blue check mark — confirming that the show was canceled, and wouldn’t be back for season 3.

“When is the ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ returning?” the initial message read.

“It’s cancelled,” read the response, which appeared to be directly from Cohen.

Someone posted the screenshot to Twitter asking if it was real, and Cohen was quick to retweet the photo and confirm that it wasn’t. “That is fake,” he commented. Fans of the show were relieved to hear that the DM was fabricated, and that RHOSLC has not been canceled — at least, not at the present time.

“Thank goodness it’s not cancelled that is not fun to see,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Thank goodness…because this is really the only franchise that brought it for the viewers. All the others were just nonsense screaming matches and forced drama..other than Kathy Hilton (luv her),” another comment read.

“Omg thank God! I was about to flip out,” a third person tweeted.

Ratings for the RHOSLC Reached a Season High on January 16, 2022

The second season of the RHOSLC has had some ups and downs, but the show is currently on a high — and the next few weeks could perform even better.

According to TV Deets, the premiere episode saw 806,000 viewers on September 12, 2021. From there, things dropped off a bit before a huge uptick on November 14, 2021, which saw a season high of 823,000 viewers. There was another lull over the next few weeks, but the season actually ended on a high.

TV Deets reports that the January 16, 2022, episode overtook the ratings, providing the current season high with 837,000 total viewers. The RHOSLC finale is set to air on February 3, 2022, and with everything that has played out in recent weeks, ratings could hold — or could increase — ahead of the finale.

Fans of the show are anticipating the upcoming reunion special, which is slated to air in February 2022.

