Andy Cohen Shades Danielle Staub

It looks like Andy Cohen won’t be recasting Danielle Staub on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” anytime soon. Staub recently got interviewed for a documentary called “The Housewife and the Hustler,” which discussed the legal drama that “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne Girardi and her estranged husband Thomas Girardi have been facing.





Jayne and Girardi have been at the center of a divorce and legal scandal since December 2020. The couple’s legal issues were showcased in the documentary that premiered Monday, June 14.

“The Housewife and the Hustler” starts out showing Staub walking to her interview chair. She then says, “Erika Jayne, I have seen on the show, and I also worked with her on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ one or two times. Didn’t get the best vibe from her but I know a lot of fake people, and it turns out, she’s just one of them.” In addition to Staub, Dana Wilkey (RHOBH’s $25,000 sunglasses friend) also made some comments about Jayne.

Cohen sounded off on the two stars’ appearances shortly after the documentary came out. “I will say the idea that Danielle Staub and Dana Wilkey are the experts in this documentary about Erika is questionable at best,” Cohen said on a June 16 episode of his SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live.” “So I kind of realized I wasn’t gonna learn anything new from them about Erika. The Tom Girardi stories continue to be deeply disturbing, and we have to see how this plays out.”

Wilkey Fired Back to Cohen

Throughout the documentary, Wilkey was less critical of Jayne than Staub, but she did make some suggestions that Jayne needed RHOBH to make money with her music career not doing it. “Erika says there was no return on investment, so Tom Girardi was probably going to have her throw in the towel, but then all the sudden she gets cast on RHOBH,” Wilkey said on “The Housewife and the Hustler.”

After Cohen went on air and shaded both Wilkey and Staub, Wilkey took to Twitter to suggest Cohen was being “petty.” She tweeted on June 16, ““I have this to say to @radioandysxm Don’t take out your anger on me because @abcnetwork beat you to the punch … It’s petty.”

Staub Didn’t Hold Back on Her Feelings Towards Jayne

Staub didn’t stop with calling Jayne “fake.” “The Housewife and the Hustler” concluded by claiming that Jayne will most likely face legal troubles as well.

“Erika Jayne is a very strong woman, I can tell,” Staub shared towards the end. “She’s a warrior and she’s a b****. So am I, it’s fine to be a b****. she knows her mind she has a lot to say about it, but my advice would be to shut up, sit down. Pay attention to what’s going on in your case and don’t worry about TV.”

Earlier in the documentary, Jayne noted she had high regards for Bravo’s decision to cast Jayne. “She was very good casting, she was probably the best since me,” she said. “They wanted girls that could get in there and entertain, but yet hold their own.”

Staub also commented on her performing career saying, “She wasn’t afraid of her body, her sensuality, and I liked that even though she can’t hold a tune, she sang. She entertained. She was entertaining.”

The mom of two then revealed that she and Jayne both worked at the famous go-go/strip club called Shakers in Lodi, New Jersey. Jayne brought the ladies to Shakers on the last season of RHOBH. She has been upfront about her early career and has never been one to be embarrassed from her journey.

“Erika and I worked at the same strip club,” Staub shared. “A lot of girls have been wheeled through there, I was just one of them and one of many.”

