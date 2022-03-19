Andy Cohen Throws Major Shade at Joe Giudice

On the March 15, 2022, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen did not hold back when talking to Teresa Giudice about prenuptial agreements.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star visited the clubhouse along with comedian Loni Love to chat about all kinds of things, including the current season of the show, and Giudice’s upcoming wedding, which she confirmed will be taking place in the summer of 2022.

At one point during the interview, Cohen read Giudice a fan question asking whether or not she’d be signing a prenuptial agreement ahead of her wedding. Giudice didn’t excited to discuss the topic, but she did tell Cohen that she had a prenup when she married her first husband, Joe Giudice.

And, with that, Cohen couldn’t help but make a comment shading Joe Giudice.

“I signed a prenup with Joe. I had no problems signing it with Joe. I had one with Joe,” Giudice told Cohen.

“I know. He made you sign a lot of crap which you shouldn’t have signed,” Cohen said, referring to the paperwork that Joe had Teresa sign that ended up landing both of them in prison for fraud.

Teresa Is Letting Her Fiance Dictate Whether or not They Will Sign a Prenup

Teresa doesn’t seem too concerned with getting a prenuptial agreement to protect her finances if things between her and Luis don’t work out. When Cohen asked the fan question, Teresa seemed a bit annoyed by it.

“Oh my God. You know, I don’t know,” Teresa said.

Love gave her a serious look and said, “Teresa. Girl. Get a prenup. Please.”

“Okay,” Teresa responded. “Whatever Luis wants. Meaning, like, because he has more than me so whatever he wants to do,” she said.

Love weighed in, and told Teresa that she should put in that “if he cheats or does something” she gets $1 million each time. Cohen looked on, taking a sip of his drink.

Teresa explained that she did have a cheating clause in her prenup with Joe, and Cohen asked what happens if Ruelas cheats. “It is what it is,” Teresa responded.

“Protect yourself,” Love cautioned.

Fans took to Reddit to sound off on Teresa’s hesitancy to protect her finances — and her family.

“I still can’t get over the fact that she won’t with Luis. It’s not about setting the relationship up for failure, it’s about protecting yourself AND the person you love so much,” one Redditor commented on a thread.

“She’s also got her daughters security to consider, it just seems stupid and irresponsible to not have a pre-nup,” another comment read.

“If he has more money than her which is being speculated then he needs to sign a prenup for his sons. They both need to protect their children,” a third person wrote.

On Teresa’s February 1, 2022, appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Cohen asked her if she and Ruelas were planning on getting a prenup.

“Are you and Luis doing prenups for the wedding?” Cohen asked Teresa.

“No,” Teresa responded. Her eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, asked why her mom would sign a prenup, to which Cohen responded, “Why wouldn’t she sign a prenup? To protect what she has, for him to protect what he has.”

Gia said that she didn’t like that her dad made her mom sign a prenup before they got married, but Cohen pushed the issue further, trying to convince the reality star to get one before tying the knot.

“You just put it in writing. Of course, they don’t want to take anything from each other,” he said.

