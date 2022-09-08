Fans React to Andy Cohen’s ‘Embarrassing’ Support of Real Housewives Star

Andy Cohen took to social media this week to support one of the stars of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Shereé Whitfield, following the launch of her long-anticipated clothing line She by Shereé.

The clothing line was officially launched on Sunday night after the RHOA finale saw Whitfield pull off a fashion show 14 years after first announcing her foray into the industry. However, the launch has been marred with issues, first with the website crashing followed by criticisms that the clothing seemed like copies of pieces sold for much cheaper by Shein and Amazon.

On the morning of Monday, September 5, Cohen posted a photo of himself in his closet sporting a gray hoodie emblazoned with the She by Shereé logo. “I got mine….. #SheByShereé @IamSheree,” he wrote on Twitter. His post was soon flooded with reactions and criticisms from fans and now has over 800 replies and 27,000 likes.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Hundreds of People Took to the Replies of Cohen’s Tweet to Share Their Thoughts on the Clothing Line

After Cohen posted a photo of himself showing off his She by Shereé wear, fans took to the comments to react, with many referencing the website’s crash. “Meanwhile nobody else can buy it,” someone said. ” It’s a collectors item!!” another person added. One person wrote, “Yours was free! Smdh.” Someone else said, “But did you order it from the site Andy?” Someone commented, “Congratulations. It’s a one of a kind since no one else can buy them.”

One person shared, “Andy you are very kind to these women always helping them promote their ideas. But with She by Sheree it’s time to walk away. She did not design these clothes they look like clothes she got from China or Shein slap her logo on them & is selling 4 mega profit.”

Several others criticized the look of Whitfield’s clothing, with one person writing, “looks like the free sweats provided by service express at any westin in the world.” Another agreed, “That junk is so basic it looks like it came from those bulk order promo companies where you get your logo printed on whatever you want in very short order.”

A few people commented on Cohen’s expression in the photo, with one person saying, “Look like he was forced to put it on.” Another person said, “Not looking so enthused there, Andy.” Someone else wrote, “The tweet. The caption. The face. All of it is problematic. Imma just leave it there.” One person said, “Take it off right now.” Another agreed, “Bad timing Andy you know the site is down.” Someone else said, “I hope it was a gift if not did you keep the receipt?” Another said it was “embarrassing” while several commented that the situation was “messy.”

Whitfield’s Clothing Line Has Received Some Criticisms for Its Prices & Look

Whitfield has received some criticism for her clothing line after many fans said some of her pieces were similar to other, cheaper items sold by Amazong and Shein, prompting some people to refer to her clothing line as She by Shein, as Page Six reported. The hoodie modeled by Cohen on Twitter is available for $252.

In addition to those criticisms, the website crashed soon after going live and Whitfield explained in a statement that it was due to “overwhelming interest” and an “influx of love.” She said it was being “worked on” and asked fans to check back later. The website was back online on Tuesday for a brief time but as of Wednesday night it was offline.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’