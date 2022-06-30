Andy Cohen Shuts Down ‘Fake’ Feud With Reality Star

Andy Cohen set the record straight about rumors he has been involved in a feud with a famous reality star.

On an episode of the “Watch What Happens Live After Show” in June 2022, Cohen addressed the long-running rumor that he dislikes “Jersey Shore” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and that he would never allow her to join the “Real Housewives” franchise. Snooki knows several cast members from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” including OG’s Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, and she poses frequently on social media with season 12 cast member Traci Johnson, who has a daughter in cheerleading as she does.

During the aftershow, Cohen told Snooki’s close friend and podcast co-host Joey Camasta, who was serving as a “bartender” in the Bravo Clubhouse, that he is actually a Snooki fan.

“Now, I am in a fake fight with Snooki that is not a real thing,” Cohen said during the segment. “I love Snooki, okay? I feel like people keep trying to poke her and prod her into something, and then it gets in the thing that she and I are in some fight. Will you please tell her I love Snooki?”

Despite the love, there is a big reason why Snooki isn’t Housewives material, but it has nothing to do with her as a person, according to Cohen.

“The issue is I have been asked if we would ever put Snooki on the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey.’ My only thing is that she is so identifiable with ‘Jersey Shore’ and MTV,” Cohen explained. “She built MTV reality shows. So in my mind, I just thought it’s like putting a Kardashian on, like, another show that has nothing to do with it. It’s like two different worlds. That was my only thing. It was nothing personal…I just feel like it’s a different universe, with all respect.”

Snooki Once Clapped Back at Andy Cohen While Claiming She Has No Interest in Being a Housewife

Snooki has been an MTV reality star since 2009, but in early 2022 she opened up about the Housewives and Cohen. During an episode of the “Behind The Rope With David Yontef” podcast, she made it clear she has no interest in the Bravo reality franchise.

“I’m not upset that [Andy] doesn’t want me to be a Housewife because I’m not cut out for that s***,” she told the podcast. “Like, it’s just too drama. And I don’t like drama. I just like drinking, having fun, and then going home.”

She did call out Cohen for his past tone when talking about her. “I just feel like he’s a little nasty towards me, and I don’t know what I did,” Snooki said. “He’s just like, so like blunt, like you can be, you can say no in a nicer way.”

Andy Cohen Once Acted Like He’d Consider Hiring Snooki, But a RHONJ Star Claims He Said ‘No’

Cohen has given mixed signals regarding Snooki. In January 2022, RHONJ star Melissa Gorga revealed on her “On Display” podcast that Cohen repeatedly gives “a hard no” whenever anyone brings up Snooki joining Real Housewives.

“He’s just like, ‘Don’t even say it,'” Gorga claimed. “Whenever I would go to him and be like ‘Hello! She’s married now, she has three kids, she lives around the block. She’s great for this, I think,’ and he just looks at me like ‘No.'”

But back in 2020, Cohen told “Live With Kelly and Ryan” that he would totally consider Snooki for a spot on RHONJ.

“That’s a rumor that’s popped up a few times over the years,” Cohen said. “It’s always something that I’ve kind of discounted. I’ve thought, it’s two different shows — I don’t see it. [But]…she’s 32, so she’s in the age range. Now, I’m starting to think, it’s something to keep our eyes out for. Maybe a season 11 or 12 conversation.”

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast is currently shooting scenes for season 13.

