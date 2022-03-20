Some Fans Don’t Want Andy Cohen Hosting the Reunions

Andy Cohen is a staple on Bravo and has been an executive producer of the Housewives franchise from fairly early on.

Over the years, Cohen’s role on the network has changed, and he’s taken on more, including landing his very own late night talk show (“Watch What Happens Live”) and hosting the reunion specials that follow seasons of various shows, including Housewives and “Vanderpump Rules.”

Cohen has built foundations and relationships with several of the Housewives over the years, and he sometimes he really digs in during the reunion specials. And while some fans think that he’s great at what he does, others think that he shouldn’t be the one hosting the reunions — and that someone else with a fresh perspective should take over.

Some Fans Think That Cohen Is Biased & Shouldn’t Be Hosting the Reunions

Following the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reunion, some fans took to Reddit to discuss if Cohen is the right person to be hosting these post-season shows.

“Andy has been doing this too long and his bias shows. RHOSLC reunion for an example; there was WAY stop much time spent on Lisa, and not enough on Whitney and Heather. Bad weather claims Lisa uses them but this season is clear as day it was the other way around. They used Lisa as a scapegoat,” one Redditor wrote, kicking off a new thread.

“I have been saying this for a long time. Different hosts for different casts. And ones who understand different cultural nuances. It’s really annoying to watch all the housewives fawn over Andy and vie for his attention. also annoying to watch him gloss over major issues because he doesn’t get it or doesn’t adore that housewife,” another person added.

“I would like to see someone else, someone impartial, actually confront them with all the lawsuits and rumors out there,” a third comment read.

“We need a licensed clinical social worker,” someone else wrote.

There Were Previously Rumors That Bravo Was Going to Cancel WWHL

Regardless of how fans may feel about Cohen’s hosting duties, it seems that his role on “Watch What Happens Live” may have been in jeopardy at one point or another. At the very least, there was a rumor that Bravo was going to cancel the show.

In October 2021, TikTok user TheKempire made a video in which he said “it would not surprise” him if the show was canceled by the network because the ratings were low. At the time, fans took to Reddit to talk about the future of WWHL, and many Bravo viewers expressed frustration that the talk show would automatically record on their DVRs after Housewives or “Vanderpump Rules.”

Regardless of how anyone may have felt about WWHL, however, Bravo renewed the program.

On January 19, 2022, the network announced that the show would return for two more seasons, with its 15th season set to air in 2023.

And while many fans may agree that having a different host for the Reunions would be good, several don’t think that will ever happen.

“Andy works for BRAVO, but he’s the executive producer and owns The Real Housewives franchise. So, I don’t see him going anywhere soon,” one Reddit user commented on the aforementioned thread.

