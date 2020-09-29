Andy Cohen Fires Back at Claims From Tamra Judge

During a September 25 appearance on former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville’s podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, Andy Cohen responded to claims from Tamra Judge.

According to Us Weekly, during a previous episode of the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Judge had said that Cohen wanted “younger housewives” on the show. Judge had also said that Cohen was “ageist” in the past, according to Us Weekly. These claims came after Judge was let go from the franchise before Season 15 started filming.

When Glanville asked Cohen what he thought of Judge’s claims that Cohen was ageist, Cohen said, “If you look at the women on our shows, there are a lot of women that are really thriving in their 50s and late 50s. Yeah, no. I don’t care for that [remark],” as noted by Us Weekly.

Cohen continued, as noted by Us Weekly, “We just felt that the show needed some new air. We needed to air it out and see where it went. These two women were so identifiable with it and will always be. I hope they will someday be back in some capacity.”

Cohen Also Dished on the Upcoming Season of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

During his appearance on Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, Cohen gave a bit of a sneak peek on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which premieres on October 14. “COVID kind of hit us but what I think people will see when the show begins is there’s something about Orange County,” Cohen said on the podcast, as noted by Us Weekly. “They are women dealing with some real serious stuff in their lives. When the season starts, there is something that really grounds it to the core of what Orange County always was about.”

During this upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, the ladies will welcome a new castmember named Elizabeth Vargas. According to Women’s Health Magazine, Vargas is the CEO of Edge Music and is recently divorced.

A Lot of Real Housewives ‘OG’s’ Have Been Fired or Are Quitting

VideoVideo related to andy cohen fires back at claims from tamra judge 2020-09-29T10:46:08-04:00

It seems as if lately, a lot of Real Housewives “OG’s” are leaving their franchises or are being fired. Judge and longtime best friend Vicki Gunvalson said that they were both fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County. Additionally, there were reports that longtime Real Housewives of New York member Dorinda Medley was fired after six seasons.

On September 17, Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes put out a YouTube video announcing that she would be leaving the show. Leakes has been a member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta since its first season. In her YouTube video, Leakes revealed that she was unable to reach a deal with Bravo for Season 13. “There’s been a lot of emotions on both sides,” Leakes said in the video. “It’s been hard and I have made a hard, difficult decision to not be part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13.”

Leakes also said that “It wasn’t an easy decision for me. It was hard.”

READ NEXT: NeNe Leakes Accuses Bravo of Forcing Her Off RHOAe