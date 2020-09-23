Andy Cohen Debunks Rumors About Teddi Mellencamp’s Firing From RHOBH

During a September 23 episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Andy Cohen addressed rumors surrounding Teddi Mellencamp’s recent firing from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

While some fans may think that Mellencamp got fired from the show due to the recent controversy surrounding her business, Cohen said that was not true. “People are speculating that the online chatter about her business led to her dismissal. I just want to say, because I think it’s important, that one had absolutely nothing to do with the other,” Cohen said on his radio show, according to Us Weekly. “I actually would have liked to see her respond to her critics on the show.”

Cohen continued, according to Us Weekly, “I know nothing, by the way, about her business. But I will say that Jeff Lewis and [his] team … I was tuning in the other day [to Jeff’s SiriusXM show, Jeff Lewis Live], and they were talking about [All In by Teddi]. I remember them saying they went through the All In program and they did not have bad things to say about it. I think they said they were hungry, but [Jeff] said that that program taught him how to order food in restaurants.”

Mellencamp’s Business Has Been the Subject of Controversy Lately

Recently, Mellencamp’s business, All In By Teddi, has received a lot of negative attention on social media. A few weeks ago, an influencer named Emily Gellis began posting anonymous testimonies of people who had followed Mellencamp’s “All In” program, which consists of diet and exercise coaching. The people who wrote into Gellis said that the program promoted disordered eating and mandated that clients eat less than 1,000 calories per day. Mellencamp’s two-week jumpstart program costs $599 and none of their coaches have any fitness or health certifications, as it states on their website.

Throughout these allegations and negative attention, Mellencamp has continued to defend herself and her business. On September 15, Mellencamp posted a video to her Instagram page to defend All In. “I just wanted to talk a second about All In,” Mellencamp said in the video. “For one, I wanted to say I love All In. I am so incredibly proud of the over 15,000 lives we have helped changed. I am so proud of all of our clients, I love all of our coaches, I love that I can wake up every single day and feel good about what I do. I live and breathe it, and 100% feel confident in the fact that we let you know before signing up exactly what the program entails…”

Mellencamp Announced Her Exit From ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ After Rumors Swirled That She Was Getting Fired

Mellencamp announced that she was departing from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in an Instagram video posted to her page on September 22. The day before, on September 21, The Daily Mail reported that Mellencamp was about to be fired. An insider told the publication that Mellencamp is “boring and stale and does not offer anything to the franchise with her robotic and staged delivery when interacting with the other cast members.”

In the video announcing her exit from the show, Mellencamp said, “I don’t want to bore you, but I figured I could give you a little update about what’s going on. I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed. Of course, I could give you the standard response of ‘we both came to the decision that it would be best,’ but I’m not going to do that, that’s not who I am.”

