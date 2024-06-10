Andy Cohen Opens Up About ‘Come to Jesus’ Talk He Had With Teresa Giudice

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice has been with the franchise since it started airing in 2009 and is the only original cast member left. In her 43rd appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on June 9, Giudice and host Andy Cohen spoke candidly about their relationship, opening up about some of the highs and lows they’ve experienced on the WWHL After Show.

“Teresa and were just talking about all the years of the show, and you and I went through it a little bit, for a chunk of time where you really felt like I was after you,” Cohen said, to which Giudice responded, “And then you were just doing your job.”

“Teresa and I had a serious come to Jesus before [she] went away,” Cohen added. “And I feel like that was when we kind of figured it all out. It took us a minute.” Teresa went away to prison in 2015 for 11 months after she and her ex-husband Joe Giudice pleaded guilty to multiple counts of fraud.

“I just thought you were always asking me the hardest questions, but that was your job, and I didn’t get it. Hello? This is my first time on TV,” Giudice explained. “So this was all new to me.”

Andy Cohen Looked Back on Teresa Giudice’s 1st WWHL Appearance

While Cohen prepares to celebrate “Watch What Happens Live”‘s 15th anniversary, he is looking back at some of the early days of his late-night talk show. During the June 9 episode, he threw it all the way back to February 2010 and shared a clip of Giudice’s first WWHL appearance, alongside the late Jackie Collins.

During her throwback appearance, Cohen asked Giudice how fans reacted to the then-recent table flip from RHONJ season 1. “Everyone totally loves the whole table-flipping thing,” Giudice answered.

“I’m hoping that this wee table here gets flipped before the end of the night, I don’t know what it’ll take,” Cohen said, pointing to a coffee table that no longer sits in the Bravo Clubhouse.

“Is Danielle here?” Giudice responded in jest, referring to her RHONJ co-star Danielle Staub, whom Giudice was originally angry at when she first flipped the table on screen.

Teresa Giudice Lip Syncs Daughter Gia’s Song

Ahead of her WWHL appearance alongside comedian, writer, and actor Joel Kim Booster, Giudice and Booster made a video for the WWHL Instagram page lipsyncing along to an excerpt from her daughter Gia’s viral song “Wakin’ Up in the Morning”.

“First you were one, then you were two, then you were three, then you were four, now you are five,” the pair mouthed along to, with the WWHL caption reading “Now you are ***fifteeeennn” in honor of the show’s anniversary.

Since her song went viral on TikTok in 2021 — 10 years after it aired on television in 2011 — Gia was able to capitalize on some of its success, starting her own clothing line that featured merch with the name of the song. Bravo also released its own merch with the saying, putting it on mugs which are available at the official Bravo merch shop.

