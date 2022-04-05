Andy Cohen on What He Told Teresa Giudice Not to Do at the RHONJ Reunion

The 12th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is well underway and the show’s stars got together last week to unpack the season’s events at the reunion taping.

Luckily for RHONJ fans, OG Teresa Giudice was able to make it to the reunion even though she’d only recently been released from the hospital over a health scare. Giudice was hospitalized for an emergency procedure to get her appendix removed on March 23 and Bravo producer and host Andy Cohen gave Giudice strict orders for the reunion show.

In his Instagram Stories on the day of the filming, with the video available below, Cohen told Giudice, “Teresa, you can’t yell today. Doctor’s orders. I’m worried about this,” he told her as the famously combative RHONJ star asked him why. “You’re someone who gets typically very fired up,” he replied.

He then commented on her dress, which couldn’t be seen in the video, “All the disco lights from your dress are really reflecting on me. I love it… I don’t want to give away your dress, but wow! You’re shaking, not like someone who just had their appendix out.”

He then concluded, “No screaming today. You’re going to grab me if you need to scream.” She agreed, “No screaming,” before kissing the reunion host on the cheek. In another Story, he shared how the reunion taping seemed “more exhausting than usual” and why he thought that was.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Giudice’s Daughter Broke the News of Her Mother’s Hospitalization Just Over a Week Before the Reunion Taping

Giudice’s daughter Gia first broke the news of the RHONJ star’s hospitalization on March 24, sharing a photo on her Instagram Stories of her mother in a hospital bed and writing, “Such a trooper. I love you. Pray for a speedy recovery.”

Her lawyer explained to TMZ that Giudice was hospitalized on March 23 and had a “non-cosmetic” emergency medical procedure. “She is recuperating and is looking forward to speedy recovery,” he added. “She thanks everyone for their prayers and well wishes.”

After she was released from the hospital following the surgery to remove her appendix, Dolores Catania wrote that Giudice was “in a tremendous amount of pain. She’s not feeling good at all,” she said in an interview with E! News. “It’s bad.”

Gia Giudice Confirmed Her Mother Would Be Attending the Season 16 Reunion

Gia Giudice later confirmed on her Instagram Live that her mother would be attending the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion taping, Page Six reported. She said her mother was “doing good” but also stated what Cohen later reiterated, that Giudice could not raise her voice.

“She can’t yell ’cause her stomach might hurt,” Giudice’s daughter said, and asked fans and RHONJ stars to “go easy” on the longtime Bravo star.

Giudice has been on the hit show since its original season back in 2009 and will likely face many questions at the reunion about her relationship with Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Giudice and her fiance’s relationship was a major storyline so far this season on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and the Bravo star has been very vocal in her support of her partner.

READ NEXT: Former Reality Star Blasted as ‘Disgusting’ After Bravo Appearance