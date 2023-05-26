Andy Cohen Says He Suggested RHONJ Star Step Away From Franchise

Andy Cohen opened up about a conversation he previously had with “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice.

Cohen discussed the moment in his new memoir, “The Daddy Diaries,” and brought it up on an episode of his radio show on SiriusXM.

“There are, people that I mention in the book that I’m waiting to hear what their reaction is. Like last night, Teresa said, ‘I need to talk to you about some things that are in the book.’ And I said, ‘OK.’ And I guess there was a moment at the last Jersey reunion where I have a conversation with Teresa, and I don’t know exactly what I wrote in there, but it seemed to me that she was done with the show,” Cohen said on his radio show.

“I believe that I said that to her. And we had a conversation off-stage. She’s like, ‘you know, I didn’t quit the show at the last reunion.’ I go, ‘that’s not what I said.’ Now I believe, of course it’s been picked up in the quote press as maybe saying Teresa Giudice was gonna quit, or ‘Andy Cohen thought she quit’ or something,” he continued.

“But I just thought she was done and over it after the last reunion. And I believe I said something to her, and I think I maybe even said, ‘I don’t know, maybe you should step away. What do you think?’ And I do remember, and this isn’t in the book, a week later I got a long text from her saying, ‘I’m not leaving the show and I never wanna leave the show,’ basically. So she and I hashed that out,” he added.

Here’s what you need to know:

RHONJ May Be on Hiatus Following the Season 13 Reunion

The ongoing feud between Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga has caused some challenges when it comes to filming. Moving forward, since the two women are no longer speaking, Bravo may have even more struggles when it comes to filming the cast.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the franchise may be on an extended break until things are figured out. A source told the outlet that production has been “halted” due to “cast conflicts.”

Meanwhile, Collider reports that it’s possible that either Giudice or Gorga may not be offered a contract for season 14, in order for things to move forward.

Teresa Giudice Has Made it Clear That She Doesn’t Want to Leave RHONJ

While no decisions have been made official as of yet, there’s one person who is adamant about keeping her spot on the show.

Giudice, who has been on RHONJ since season 1, doesn’t have any intentions to leave the show.

“Honey, I started this show, I am not going anywhere. I am not going anywhere,” she told E! News.

While some fans are thinking that either Giudice or Gorga won’t be back for another season, Giudice has previously said that she’d never give Bravo a “her or me” ultimatum.

“I would never be demanding anything because if you act that cocky, Bravo’s gonna tell you, ‘Go take a hike,'” she told Carlos King on the November 9, 2023, episode of his podcast.

