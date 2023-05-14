Andy Cohen ‘Very Surprised’ About Recent ‘Real Housewives’ News

On May 8, 2023, Bravo fans learned that Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have decided to end their marriage. According to court documents obtained by Heavy, Biermann filed for divorce in Fulton County, Georgia, after 11 years of marriage.

After hearing the news, Andy Cohen says that he sent Zolciak a text message. On the May 9, 2023, episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Cohen said he “sent [his] condolences, because it’s a sad thing. They have kids, and that was just a couple that seemed very much in love.”

Cohen, who has known Zolciak since she first appeared on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” back in 2008, was completely shocked by the news. “I did not see it coming. I was very surprised. That was not the news I ever expected to get,” he continued, adding, “They were a couple that I thought they were in it for the long haul. Very surprised, sorry to hear that.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Sources Say Financial Woes Led to Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann’s Split

For several months now, fans have been seeing stories about financial troubles that have affected Zolciak and Biermann, including a previous notice of foreclosure on their home and a tax lien due to back taxes owed to the IRS, which Heavy confirmed via court documents.

Following news of the split, a source told People magazine that these financial issues were behind the divorce. A source told the outlet that Zolciak had been planning on leaving Biermann for “a long time.”

“She had not told anyone, not even family. She didn’t tell anyone, even [her] friends were kept in the dark,” a friend of Zolciak explained. “The money has been a huge issue. The million-dollar tax [payment] was just way too much pressure on them,” the source added.

And while some people seem to wondering if infidelity was a factor, another source told People that wasn’t the case.

Other Bravolebrities Have Reacted to Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann’s Split

After the news was announced, former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel took to TikTok to share her feelings on the matter.

“They’ve always been people who seem like they’re spending more than they have,” she said. “He’s on a football salary, she’s on a Housewives salary and they’re spending like the f****** plane’s going down. The thing is, you can’t spend more than you make,” she continued.

“It’s the old Housewives model to get on the show, make no money, spend, spend, logo, logo, car, car house, house, bankruptcy, foreclosure because you can’t f****** keep up. You’re writing checks you can’t cash, and it’s gross. It’s, like, what’s wrong with America,” she added.

Meanwhile, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent also reacted to the news, taking to her Instagram Stories to say that Zolciak and Biermann’s divorce further proves to her that she doesn’t want to be in any kind of committed relationship with someone.

“It just puts another cosign on what I want in my life — which is no partner. No partner, not happening, not happening,” she said. “I can control me. I can’t control other people, right? When you tell me, ‘Here’s an intimate partner, you guys get along, maybe you’ll last forever, maybe they’ll tell you everything all the time.’ That says to me, Liability. I don’t like liabilities,” she added.

