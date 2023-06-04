Andy Cohen Reveals the Surprising ‘Real Housewives’ Star Who Texts Him the Most

Believe it or not, not every “Real Housewives” star has Andy Cohen’s phone number.

The executive producer and talk show host has developed some strong friendships over the years and some of the people that he’s brought into the fold are often in contact with him — some more than others.

On the May 26, 2023, episode of the “B**** Sesh” podcast, Cohen revealed that former “Real Housewives of New York” star Dorinda Medley is actually the person associated with the franchise who texts him the most.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andy Cohen Says He Is in Contact With Dorinda Medley & Caroline Manzo Regularly

During his interview on the podcast, Cohen was asked which former “Real Housewives” star texts him the most. Although Jill Zarin was the prediction, Cohen admitted that it’s actually Medley.

“I hear from Dorinda a lot. I heard from Dorinda today. I hear from Dorinda a lot,” he said. He also said that he texts fairly frequently with Caroline Manzo as well. Cohen didn’t go into detail about what the texts are about or if they simply consist of friendly banter, but he did name Medley as the person he hears from the most.

Medley first appeared on “The Real Housewives of New York City” as a guest in season 4 before joining the cast in a full-time role in season 7. She became a staple on the show up until her departure after season 12.

“She said something at the reunion that struck us all, which was that she should’ve taken the year off this year. She was in a bad place,” Cohen said on an episode of his SiriusXM radio show following Medley’s departure, according to Page Six. At the time, he said that Medley needed a “pause.”

“I am really hopeful that this is indeed a pause, and that she will rejoin the show at some point. I have said that to her a couple of times, and by the way, I do not say that too often,” he added.

And while RHONY has an entirely new cast for season 14, Medley is set to reunite with some of her RHONY besties for a season of “Ultimate Girls Trip” that will air sometime in 2024.

Many of the Newer ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Don’t Have Andy Cohen’s Phone Number

And while Cohen is in touch with plenty of people associated with the “Real Housewives,” he has admitted that he doesn’t talk to everyone. During a 2021 interview with Naomi Campbell on the “No Filter With Naomi” podcast, Cohen explained why some of the newer stars don’t have his phone number.

“I would say Potomac and Dallas and Salt Lake have been the slowest to get my number because they’re the newest, so if any of them need it, then they get it. Then they have it,” Cohen said on the podcast.

When asked if he had a good relationship with all of the women associated with the franchise, Cohen responded, “I’d like to think that I am. I hope so. And I hope that if we’re not… you know the great thing about doing WWHL in terms of my relationships with the women is, and it’s been a bummer over the last year, is that I get to see them. I get to see them while the show is in cycle, and I get to see them one on one.”

“And if they have an issue with something that I’ve said, or something on the show, or something on WWHL, we get to sit down and have a drink and have a conversation about it and work stuff out. So I think it’s been tough in the last year because everything’s remote. And even the reunions, it’s like we all have masks on. I’d like to think we have good relations. I think,” he added.

