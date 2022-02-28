Andy Cohen Stirs RHONY Casting Rumors After Reports That Sonja Morgan Is Out

Although “The Real Housewives of New York” are currently on hiatus, Andy Cohen does plan on bringing the show back to Bravo — but there will undoubtedly be some cast changes when that time comes.

In August 2021, Cohen told Entertainment Tonight that he felt as though the show needed more women. “I think that if anything, we should add to the group, because I think people wanted to see more people. But I don’t know that in producing the show this season that we would have done much differently. We were facing a lot of different obstacles when we went into production,” he explained.

Since that time, Cohen has been fairly mum on who is staying and who is going, though he is confident that the show will return. “We are kind of on pause at this moment. We have a lot of casting happening and we’re looking at every option,” Cohen told Michael Rapaport who had been filling in for Wendy Williams in late 2021, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet.

Since that time, there have been all kinds of rumors circulating about who will be on the show, who will be fired, and who will be brought back. A recent rumor involved the removal of Sonja Morgan, who has been a staple on the show for several years, according to Gawker.

The idea seems to be that Morgan no longer lives in NYC, so won’t be able to film, perhaps leaving on her own terms. The reality star has not confirmed or denied this rumor, but Cohen may have just added an interesting twist.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cohen Shared a Throwback Photo With Some Familiar RHONY Faces

Without saying much, Cohen took to his Instagram Stories on February 25, 2022, to share a throwback photo with some of the ladies from RHONY. They included Tinsley Mortimer, Dorinda Medley, and Sonja Morgan, standing next to Cohen while posing as Charlie’s Angels.

“RHONY throwback,” Cohen captioned the post. Interestingly, there have been a lot of rumors about the return of Medley and Mortimer. In late 2021, for example, there was a rumor circulating that Ramona Singer and Morgan would be the only women returning after season 13. That same rumor suggested that Medley would be back holding an apple full time, and that Mortimer would rejoin the cast in a smaller role.

Cohen hasn’t confirmed or denied these rumors, but some fans may find the timing of his throwback photo — which included Morgan — interesting.

Luann de Lesseps Is the Latest Internet Cast off

The most recent rumors in 2022 involve Luann de Lesseps. A blind sent in to BravoandCocktails_ suggests that de Lesseps won’t be filming with the ladies in New York, but may be joining the cast of “The Masked Singer.”

“A singing songstress isn’t returning; but may have made her way over to Fox to hide under a mask,” the blind reads. The NY Housewife who is known for singing is de Lesseps — and it seems as though she may be on the upcoming season of “The Masked Singer.”

De Lesseps hasn’t confirmed or denied these rumors, but she was not amongst the ladies in the photo that Cohen shared. Of course, that could mean absolutely nothing, but the timing is certainly suspect.

