Andy Cohen Calls a Housewives Star a ‘Disastrous Tornado’

Andy Cohen may have gotten a bit more than he bargained for when he agreed to go on a shopping trip with a “Real Housewives” star.

On June 21, 2022, Cohen shared that he was in Cannes. He’s in France along with a few other Bravolebrities, including Kate Chastain and Garcelle Beauvais, for the NBCUniversal Fueling Fandom event. The event is similar to the NBCU Upfronts which were held in New York City in May 2022.

“The company plans to showcase opportunities for advertisers across social, gaming, CTV, the metaverse and its flagship event BravoCon—and it’s bringing along with the yacht featured on its hit Bravo series, Below Deck,” reads an excerpt about the event from AdWeek.

“What we thought would be really clever and cool is that at Cannes next week, we’re unofficially calling it BravoCannes, and we’re really bringing this notion of how we reach fans in unique and special ways,” CMO Josh Feldman told the outlet.

At some point during the trip, Cohen linked up with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cohen, Beauvais & Kemsley Went Shopping at Hermés

Cohen, Beauvais, and Kemsley enjoyed a little downtime while in France and got some shopping done. Afterwards, Cohen took to Instagram to share his experience.

“I’ve just gone on a shopping expedition to Hermés with these ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,'” Cohen said. “Dorit in the store is like — she is an exhausting tornado!” Cohen said, getting a laugh from both Beauvais and Kemsley.

Beauvais called Kemsley’s shopping prowess “iconic” while Kemsley compared herself to “a kid in a candy shop.”

“I’ve never seen [that.] I’ve only seen it on TV,” Cohen said.

“I’m the only one who walked out without a bag,” Kemsley pointed out.

Kemsley Loves to Shop & Owns Lots of Designer Items

Kemsley is no stranger to Hermés and has been known to hit up some of the flagship stores of the biggest brands in the world. And while some reality television stars and celebrities might get hefty discounts, Kemsley previously revealed that she pays retail for the items she buys.

During part 3 of the season 11 RHOBH reunion, Cohen asked Kemsley if she purchased all of the pieces in her closet.

“I’m really particular. I want to wear what I want to wear, and it’s just easier, I just think, ‘I’ll buy it,'” she explained, telling Cohen that she’s paid for “every single piece” that she owns.

“She puts a lot of care into it and she really does it well,” Beauvais said, giving Kemsley credit.

In 2021, Vogue called Kemsley the “vintage style star” of RHOBH.

“As a young girl, I always wanted to kind of pin things to my pants or add patches or make something my own. And I’ll never forget, by the time I was in sixth grade, I could fit into my mother’s clothing, so I would wear her clothes to school,” Kemsley told the outlet of her early fashion sense.

“I’m a baby fashion collector really, but I’m a fashion collector that likes to actually wear the pieces. You can purchase these pieces and keep them perfect and ready to sit in a museum, or you can wear them like I do. I might get a little bit of makeup on it or something, but I want to enjoy it, because for me, it’s like candy to a kid,” she later added.

READ NEXT: Fans Confused After RHOBH Star’s ‘Weird’ Kiss Involving Co-Star’s Husband