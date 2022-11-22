Andy Cohen Calls Out ‘Real Housewives’ Star for ‘Trashing’ the Franchise

Andy Cohen called out a “Real Housewives” star on the November 16, 2022, episode of his SiriusXM show on Radio Andy.

During the one-hour program, Cohen was asked his feelings on Bethenny Frankel’s new podcast, “Rewives.” The former “Real Housewives of New York” star shared details of her new endeavor on her Instagram account on November 9, 2022.

“It’s Housewives but THIS time… I’m doing something totally different and on my terms. This is a new type of #podcast where I have deep and insightful conversations with unexpected thought leaders and celebrity friends, using the most iconic Housewives episodes as vehicles for hilarious and outrageous commentary on real topics,” she explained in a caption.

Some people were surprised that Frankel decided to do a “Housewives”-focused podcast, mainly because she has been very critical of the franchise in recent years.

Now, Cohen is weighing in.

Cohen Was ‘Surprised’ That Frankel Wanted to Do Something Associated With the Show Because She Hasn’t Had Positive Things to Say About it

In an interview with Page Six, Cohen admitted that he was taken aback when he heard that Frankel was starting the “Rewives” podcast.

“I was a little surprised, but again I was like, ‘Oh, this is good, good for you.’ The more ‘Housewives’ podcasts the better,” he told the outlet. He then dove a little deeper into it on the radio.

“I was surprised at that because she’s been trashing the show for the last three years,” Cohen said, starting to laugh. “So, I was like, you know, she’s been talking about that it’s toxic and it’s this and every bad thing you can think of, she’s been quoted as saying about the show. And now, she’s doing a ‘Housewives’ recap podcast,” he continued.

“I see her quotes, especially when they’re negative about the show, so then, I was like…” Cohen added.

Frankel Defended Her Decision to Start This New Podcast

As one can imagine, Frankel has received plenty of backlash following her decision to launch this new podcast. And, in typical Frankel fashion, she took to social media to explain her reasoning.

“For those of you who don’t understand why I did it, because I get that I walked away, I didn’t want to be a part of it, it wasn’t what I thought i should be doing at my life, and I wasn’t proud of it,” she said. “This is my perspective, my story, my show, my experience versus a situation where we didn’t control the editing, and we didn’t control the process, and we didn’t control who we surrounded ourselves with, and the trips we went on, we weren’t in charge,” she added.

There have been a handful of episodes of the podcast released so far and listeners seem to be enjoyed it. The podcast has received a 4.5 out of 5 stars on Apple podcasts. Episodes are released weekly.

Meanwhile, Frankel has been adamant about her time on RHONY being over and has made it clear that she doesn’t want to be a part of the new “Legacy” cast.

