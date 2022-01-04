Andy Cohen Shares Message for Vicki Gunvalson Post-Breakup

At least someone is in Vicki Gunvalson’s corner.

In a January 3 tweet, Andy Cohen shared a message for the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star, hoping that she finds love in the new year after a nasty split with her ex-fiancé, Steve Lodge.

“If @vgunvalson doesn’t find a GREAT guy this year, it won’t be a good year,” Cohen wrote. “She deserves it. #FullLoveTankForVG.”

In response, Gunvalson wrote back to Cohen, “Thanks @Andy I’m starting to lose hope that there are any good SINGLE loyal guys around anymore. What is wrong with people?”

In September 2021, the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star confirmed that she had split from Lodge after being engaged for nearly two years.

“Yes, the rumors are true,” Gunvalson wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “The time has come for Steve and I to move forward or move on and we are …. moving on. There is no fault with either person, we are just going in different directions. I wish him the best life has to offer and to be happy, and he has wished the same for me.”

Gunvalson’s Ex Is Already Engaged

Although it’s only been a few months since the couple split in September 2021, Lodge announced in a statement that he is engaged to a new woman named Janis Carlson, who is 37 years old. Lodge is 63 years old.