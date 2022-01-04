Andy Cohen Shares Message for Vicki Gunvalson Post-Breakup

At least someone is in Vicki Gunvalson’s corner.
In a January 3 tweet, Andy Cohen shared a message for the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star, hoping that she finds love in the new year after a nasty split with her ex-fiancé, Steve Lodge.
“If @vgunvalson doesn’t find a GREAT guy this year, it won’t be a good year,” Cohen wrote. “She deserves it. #FullLoveTankForVG.”
In response, Gunvalson wrote back to Cohen, “Thanks @Andy I’m starting to lose hope that there are any good SINGLE loyal guys around anymore. What is wrong with people?”
In September 2021, the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star confirmed that she had split from Lodge after being engaged for nearly two years.
“Yes, the rumors are true,” Gunvalson wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “The time has come for Steve and I to move forward or move on and we are …. moving on. There is no fault with either person, we are just going in different directions. I wish him the best life has to offer and to be happy, and he has wished the same for me.”
Gunvalson’s Ex Is Already Engaged
Although it’s only been a few months since the couple split in September 2021, Lodge announced in a statement that he is engaged to a new woman named Janis Carlson, who is 37 years old. Lodge is 63 years old.
“I did ask Janis on December 20th if she would become Mrs. Steve Chavez Lodge, and she happily agreed,” Lodge told People in an article published on January 3. “We will be married in April 2022.”
Lodge continued, “We are both very excited, incredibly happy, totally in love and look forward to our life together.”
However, Gunvalson is not too happy that her ex is engaged. “Only a narcissist would move out of my home in September and be engaged in December,” Gunvalson told E! News in an article published on January 4. “At this point I can only thank God for tearing me away from the lies, the mind games, manipulations, being used, and I am finally set free to heal.”
Gunvalson added, “It’s important to remember that I’m only mourning the person I thought he was, not the cruel manipulator he really is, and that is what gives me peace. I now see this as a blessing because if he did this now, God only knows what he would’ve done years down the line if I would’ve stayed with him.”
One Source Claimed That Gunvalson Was ‘Traumatized’ After the Split
According to one source, after Lodge and Gunvalson split, Gunvalson was “traumatized.” Unfortunately (or maybe fortunately for viewers), Gunvalson and Lodge broke up while she was filming season 2 of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” at Dorinda Medley’s house in The Berkshires.
“Steve broke up with Vicki while she was filming the [Real Housewives] spinoff show in the Berkshires,” one source revealed to Us Weekly in September 2021. “After he told her this, she was traumatized. It ruined her. She didn’t want to be at the [Dorinda Medley’s] house anymore.”
The source continued at the time, “She’s in terrible shape. She still loves him. They had not been getting along for a long time. He seemed disinterested in her for a very long time.”
Viewers can catch brand-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.
