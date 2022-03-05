Andy Cohen Reveals Real Housewives Kids He’d Cast for ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Spinoff

Andy Cohen has a few kids he’d like to see go on a girls trip.

During a recent “Ask Andy” segment ahead of a “Watch What Happens Live” taping, the Bravo host fielded questions from fans, and one of them was in regards to a potential version of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” featuring Housewives’ spawn.

After a fan asked Cohen, “If you could do an ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ with the children of the Real Housewives, who would you pick?”, Cohen did not hesitate to answer.

“Oh, wow. I mean, Briana, Gia, Avery,” he replied. “That would be the beginning of it.”

Cohen was referring to the daughters of “Real Housewives” legends Vicki Gunvalson, Teresa Giudice, and Ramona Singer, respectively.

Giudice and Singer appeared together on the first “RHUGT” spinoff that was shot in Turks and Caicos, while Gunvalson is on the cast of the upcoming second season, which was filmed last fall at Dorinda Medley’s Blue Stone Manor in the Berkshires, according to Cosmopolitan.

Andy Cohen Revealed That 2 Real Housewives Moms Complained That Their Kids Were Left Out of His WWHL Special

Cohen has long teased a potential series focused on Real Housewives offspring. In 2021, he told The Daily Dish that it could be “cool” to have a kid-centric spinoff.

“It would be wild,” he said. “We’ll, you know, we’ll see. A lot of times the kids are the ones who are keeping the parents on track.”

Cohen ultimately did invite a group of Real Housewives kids to appear in a “Watch What Happens Live” special last year. Briana Culberson, Gia Giudice, and Avery Singer were all invited, as were Brielle Biermann, Riley Burruss, Frankie Catania, Shane Keough, Victoria de Lesseps, Albie & Chris Manzo, Brooks Marks, Noelle Robinson, and Kairo Whitfield, according to People.

But a few moms weren’t happy that their kids were overlooked. On an April 2021 episode of his SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, Cohen revealed that two “Real Housewives“ stars contacted him to question why their kids were left out.

“First of all, I will say I heard from two moms yesterday saying, ‘Why wasn’t my daughter included?’” Cohen admitted. “It was a lot just to have 13 people. … This is part of something bigger that we are doing at ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ and this is only a part of it.”

According to Screenrant, both Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna took to social media to deny that they called out Cohen about their daughters not being included.

“It wasn’t me calling Big Daddy,” Rinna told fans on Instagram. “But now I want to know who called.”

Some Fans Think Gia Giudice Deserves Her Own Show

Cohen may already have some favorites when it comes to Bravo-based kids. For example, Gia Giudice has had her own storyline on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” this season. And now that she’s 21-years-old, she even served as bartender in the Bravo Clubhouse when her mom appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” earlier this year.

“I’ve been waiting for this to happen for so long,” host Cohen admitted of Gia’s WWHL cameo, per BravoTV.com. “We’ve talked about having her bartend for so many years, and it always seemed like everything we were discussing was so adult, and it was the wrong time, and she wasn’t 21.”

On social media, fans have already said that Gia has what it takes to be a future Housewife.

“When is Gia Giudice getting her own series?” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“I could definitely see her leading a revamped younger version of #RHONJ at some point in the future,” another agreed.

READ NEXT: Tayshia Adams Wants a Real Housewives Star to Be The Bachelorette