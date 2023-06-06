RHONJ Alum Thinks Andy Cohen ‘Is Not Happy’ With Luis Ruelas’ Actions

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Kim DePaola shared her thoughts about Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ interaction with Bravo producer, Andy Cohen, on the June 2 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast. She stated that she believed Cohen was unhappy with Ruelas’ “actions.”

While recording the podcast episode, DePaola referenced that Ruelas claimed private investigator Bo Dietl “brought [him] information about each person in this group” in RHONJ season 13, episode 15. However, during a May 16 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Ruelas stated that he had lied about Dietl investigating the RHONJ cast. The private investigator also took to Twitter to deny Ruelas’ RHONJ season 13, episode 15 claims. While recording the May 21 episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, Cohen, however, said that Ruelas’ “story at the [season 13] reunion,” filmed on April 20, regarding Dietl “was far different” than his assertion that he “just made [the initial claim] up” at “Watch What Happens Live.”

“Now Andy Cohen going on live with that podcast with those two girls and talking smack about Louie is not a good sign, is not a good sign. He’s not happy, okay so just understand that, so just understand that, just understand that. He’s not happy with the actions, he’s not happy with what took place on ‘Watch What Happens,’ he’s not happy,” said DePaola during the “Behind the Velvet Rope” episode.

DePaola also stated that she believed Ruelas “was kind of glaring at Andy” during the “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” taping.

“Not a good look, Andy is your boss. Andy is your boss, you don’t sit there in the audience glaring at him. You know it’s not good, it’s not good, it’s not good. Louie, get a grip, this is your wife’s job,” said the former RHONJ star.

She also stated she thinks Ruelas should “stick to [his] story.”

“You say what you say and you stand behind it,” stated DePaola.

Andy Cohen Spoke About Getting Angry Toward Teresa Giudice at the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 13 Reunion

During the June 5 episode of Cohen’s radio program, “Radio Andy,” Cohen shared that he has been criticized for snapping at Giudice during the production of the third part of the season 13 reunion special, which has not yet aired.

“I guess in the ‘Jersey ‘super tease, you see me losing my s*** on Teresa, people — Teresa fans are very upset at me for losing my s*** on Teresa,” said Cohen.

He stated that he did not intend to have an intense reaction toward the RHONJ star. He explained he was frustrated because Giudice was interrupting him and her castmates.

“I was at the end of my rope … [Giudice was] not listening, not respecting my trying to let everyone speak. I mean if you keep interrupting, I am going to lose my s***,” said the Bravo producer.

Cohen also clarified that he apologized to Giudice.

“I don’t like to raise my voice and I don’t like to speak to a woman in a certain way,” said Cohen.

Andy Cohen Opened Up About His Interaction With Teresa Giudice in April 2023

Cohen also mentioned getting upset at Giudice during the April 24 episode of “Radio Andy.” He stated that the “gloves [were] off” when Giudice interacted with her estranged sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, at the season 13 reunion.

“The way the two of them were going back and forth, it was that thing of neither wanted the other to have the last word in any petty fight,” said Cohen.

He stated that he found the behavior frustrating and shared that he “almost walked off at one point.” He also said he “apologized to” Giudice because of his reaction toward her.

“There was a moment where I turned to Teresa, I apologized to her later, I didn’t yell at her but I think I lost my s*** with her in a way that I haven’t maybe ever. I think it maybe relates to being a parent of a toddler,” said the Bravo producer.