Andy Cohen Is ‘Extremely Upset’ Following Surprising News

Andy Cohen shared some candid thoughts on the July 13, 2022, episode of his SiriusXM radio show. The Bravo exec/radio show/host opened up about “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah’s decision to plead guilty to “wire fraud” in a Manhattan court on July 11, 2022.

Shah was due in court for her trial which was slated to begin on July 18, 2022, but dropped by the court house to change her plea just a week before things were going to get underway.

“I’m fighting this. I am innocent. And I will fight for every person out there that can’t fight for themselves because they don’t have the resources or the means, so they don’t fight,” she previously told Cohen. However, something changed and Shah decided to agree to a plea deal.

Shah, according to Inner City Press, admitted to, “wire fraud” and “offering services with little to no value.”

“We used interstate telephones and emails. I knew many of the purchasers were over the age of 55. I am so sorry,” she told the judge during her court appearance.

Cohen had remained mum on the issue, speaking about Shah’s guilty plea only briefly on “Watch What Happens Live!” However, he spoke about his feelings on the matter more in depth on the Wednesday, July 13, 2022, episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy.

Cohen Admitted to Giving the News a lot of Thought

Cohen didn’t speak out about Shah right away and said that he really took the time to think things through.

“When we were on the air on Monday, the news about Jen Shah pleading guilty broke. I did not have time to read anything about it, process it, we were on the air and I really didn’t have time to react, process it; I left here, I read everything, I read her, what I thought was a pretty stunning confession of, confessing to all of the charges, and I had time to process it,” Cohen said on his radio show.

He went on to say that he had seen several articles claiming that he responded to the news, to which he said, “I didn’t respond to it.” He has, however, responded to it now.

“Having sat with this, how do I feel? I’m upset and I’m especially upset for her victims. I’m upset that she lied for so long and claimed to me that she was an example of someone being wrongly accused. If you remember sitting there at that reunion and she was so dogmatic about it, that I felt, okay. You know, let this woman have her day in court,” Cohen said.

“I’m extremely upset about what she did. I’m also upset because frankly you get to know someone and you get to like them, you know, when you get to have a personal relationship and you work with someone, you get to like them, you wanna cheer them on and you hate to think that they’re capable of this behavior,” he added.

Shah Is Still Filming RHOSLC

Despite her guilty plea and upcoming sentencing — scheduled for November 2022 — Shah is still filming RHOSLC, according to People magazine.

“She’s had Meredith [Marks] and Heather [Gay] by her side, who have been very supportive of their friend during a difficult time. Obviously her legal troubles have not been easy for Jen, let alone making this decision to plead guilty,” a source told the outlet.

“Producers don’t want us to stop following it now. They’ll keep filming with her as long as they can, just like they did with Teresa [Giudice],” the source added.

Cohen didn’t say anything about Shah’s future on RHOSLC. Heavy has reached out to him for further comment.

