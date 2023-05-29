Andy Cohen Dishes on Intense Text Exchange With ‘Real Housewife’

Bravo producer Andy Cohen stated he had an intense text exchange with “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Vicki Gunvalson on the May 17 episode of the “Las Culturistas” podcast. According to Cohen, Gunvalson was upset he publicly mentioned that she did not receive the COVID-19 vaccine while starring in the second season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” which premiered in 2022. He stated that he received a text from the mother of two when he was “super high walking through the parking lot before a Dead & Company show where John Mayer asked [him] if [he] wanted to introduce the band at Citi Field” in New York.

“I’m super high and I’m really — and I started to get really nervous and my heart is beating, Vicki starts texting me, this is a Friday night in New York City in the summer, she starts texting me going nuts. She said, ‘I heard that you were talking about my stance on vaccines on the show and how dare you,’” said Cohen.

According to the Bravo producer, he told Gunvalson that he had repeated information she said while starring on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

“I was like ‘Vicki, I was talking about something that is in Ultimate Girls Trip. It’s on TV. I wasn’t putting you on blast.’ Whatever. And we were getting into it,” said Cohen.

The Bravo star stated that Gunvalson allowed him to enjoy his evening after he informed her that he was “at a Grateful Dead show” and wrote they would “deal with this on Monday.”

“She goes ‘oh I love the Grateful Dead! Talk to you later, have fun honey,’” said the producer.

Vicki Gunvalson Spoke About Dorinda Medley

In a February 2022 interview with Page Six, Gunvalson noted that she argued with former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Dorinda Medley while filming season 2 of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” In season 2, episode 2, when Eva Marcille asked Gunvalson if she was an “anti-vaxxer,” she replied, “Yeah,” leading to a heated discussion with Medley. She also said that she has a “blood clot in [her] leg” and has “a medical exemption” from the COVID-19 vaccine. When Gunvalson said she did not want to speak about the vaccine because it was “about politics,” Medley stated, “Vaccination’s not politics.”

“I told [Dorinda] it’s political and she didn’t agree and if it’s not political then why is the government mandating it? So, you can believe what you wanna believe, but the facts are the facts. So, she has her opinions and I respect it, I just didn’t think she respected my opinion,” said Gunvalson during her interview with Page Six.

The RHOC star also stated that her opinion about the COVID-19 vaccine has changed.

“It’s different where I stand now, but at that time, which was September of last year, quite a while ago, it’s a different stance than where I am now,” said the mother of two.

Tamra Judge Discussed Telling Vicki Gunvalson That She Was Returning to ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Full-Time

In the May 16 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by Gunvalson’s RHOC co-star Tamra Judge and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Arroyave noted that Cohen mentioned Gunvalson, who was fired from RHOC after season 14, in his new book “The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up.” According to the former RHOBH star, Cohen stated that Gunvalson “cried to him” after she found out that Judge was returning to RHOC for season 17.

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge shared that Cohen wanted to announce that she was returning to RHOC for season 17 on a July 2022 “Watch What Happens Live” episode, alongside Gunvalson. The Vena CBD co-founder stated that she told the Bravo producer she wanted to privately tell her castmate, who will have guest appearances in season 17.

“I had just found out that I was going to be asked back and Andy called me and said ‘Hey I would really like to announce it the night you are on with Vicki,'” said Judge. “And I said ‘Are you crazy? That is not going to go over well!’ I’m like ‘How about this — how about let me call her and tell her and then I’ll tell you how it goes. Besides I would like to be the first one to tell her. I don’t want her to hear about it in the press.’ So I told her, it did not go over well.”