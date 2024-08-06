RHONJ Star Claims Andy Cohen Tried to ‘Warn’ Her About Upsetting Scene

Longtime “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice claims that Andy Cohen reached out to her to “warn” her about an upsetting scene on the show.

The scene, which aired in 2012, showed her then-husband, Joe Giudice, on the phone with someone saying, “Hold on. Here she comes, my [expletive] wife. She’s such a [expletive].” It was filmed while the cast was in Napa celebrating Caroline Manzo’s 50th birthday.

In an interview with Kelly Ripa, Teresa Giudice said that Cohen called her before the episode aired.

“Andy Cohen calls me. He’s like, Teresa, he really did say that. And I’m like, no, I’m like, Andy, I’m telling you, he did not, like he doesn’t say that word to me,'” Giudice recalled on the July 31 episode of the “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast.

“I think they told me, they were trying to warn me first,” she continued, adding, “so then when they told me, then Andy’s like, ‘I’m telling you, he said it.’ And then they sent it to me and I saw it.

Oh my God. I was Kelly, I was devastated.”

Teresa and Joe Giudice got divorced in 2020.

Teresa Giudice Talked to Producers About the Scene

In an interview with Carlos King in July 2024, Teresa Giudice said that she actually contacted producers about the scene.

“I’m like, ‘My husband’s never called me the C-word. I’m like, ‘He’s never … You guys edited that in,'” she recalled saying. However, she was told that Joe Giudice really did say those words.

She went on to say that the scene caused a major rift with her then-husband.

“He slept on the couch for two weeks. I was really pissed. And he was really upset, too. I’m like, ‘I can’t believe you called me that. You never said that to me,'” she said on the “Reality With the King” podcast.

She expressed much of the same in her July 2024 interview with Ripa.

“I was so mad at him because I’m like, ‘you never speak to me like that. And I’m like, who are you talking to?’ He’s like, ‘I was talking to my worker.’ And he’s like, ‘I had too much to drink. And I don’t know why I said that.’ That’s what he said to me. He’s never really never used that word before. It’s so crazy. We were all so pissed. I was so pissed,” Teresa Giudice said.

She also admitted to Ripa that she no longer believes that Joe Giudice was talking to a “worker.”

“Now I definitely think he was talking to a girl,” Teresa Giudice said.

Teresa Giudice Blogged About the Scene After it Aired

In a blog post written for Bravo, Teresa Giudice discussed the scene.

“Believe me, if he talked to me like that regularly, we would not be together. I don’t know why the camera (and alcohol) brings out the worst in him… it just does. Imagine being filmed all the time during the most stressful parts of your life,” she said.

“No matter what the circumstances were, it’s not OK that he talked to me like that. It’s not OK for our relationship, it’s not OK as an example for our daughters, it’s not how I want to be spoken to or will be spoken to by anyone,” she added.

“People don’t stay married for decades without bumps in the road. So this is a pretty big bump, but I’m hanging on. Thank you all for hanging on with me,” she concluded, before going on to recap the rest of the episode.

