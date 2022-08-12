Andy Cohen Reacts to Ramona Singer’s Eyebrows

Andy Cohen has weighed in on Ramona Singer‘s new eyebrows.

The “Real Housewives of New York” star had her brows microbladed and shared her new look on her Instagram Stories. “I just got my eyebrows microbladed from this wonderful woman. I now only have to do it once a year, so I’m ready for summer… You definitely have to use Karen. She’s the best,” Singer shared, according to Bravo. Singer tagged the woman in her post.

While the exact date of Singer’s procedure isn’t clear, the reality star’s eyebrows became a topic of conversation on social media, with plenty of “Real Housewives” fans reacting to her look on Reddit in May 2022; Singer appears to have gone through an eyebrow transformation of sorts.

On the July 26, 2022, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Singer’s eyebrows came up and Cohen revealed his thoughts on them.

Cohen & Jeff Lewis Talked About Singer’s Eyebrows

On “Watch What Happens Live,” Cohen played a game of “Who’s More Terrifying” with Jeff Lewis and Cynthia Bailey.

Cohen went through several side-by-side Bravo stars before coming to the last grouping: Kandi Burruss or Ramona Singer. Right away, Lewis said, “well, have you seen her eyebrows?”

“Ramona’s?” Cohen asked, smiling. “They’re wild,” he added.

“They’re wild right now,” Lewis echoed. He went on to say that Singer had her eyebrows microbladed. “It was a lot,” he said.

“It was a wild ride,” Cohen added. “She’s living her best life in Ibiza right now,” Cohen continued.

Lewis said that Singer “looks good” but still could not get over her eyebrows. The game ended without Lewis or Bailey actually choosing between the two women for the “more terrifying” title, but it seemed obvious that Singer was the clear choice — because of her eyebrows.

Singer’s Eyebrows Have Been Put Through the Ringer on Social Media

Cohen and Lewis aren’t the only people who have had something to say about Singer’s eyebrows. The RHONY star has been a topic of conversation on Reddit thanks to her changing look and several “Real Housewives” fans couldn’t get over how different her eyebrows looked in some of the photos and videos that Singer shared when she first had the procedure done.

“Why did she steal Danielle Staub’s eyebrows?! Also, her mannerisms are just so jarring, idk how she’s a real person,” one Redditor commented on a thread about Singer’s look.

“I want to see the new eyebrows with the high pony tail,” someone else wrote.

“She looks like Uncle Leo when Elaine painted on his eyebrows,” a third person added.

Similar comments have been left on Singer’s Instagram posts over the past several weeks.

“Omg those eyebrows,” one comment on a post read.

“WOAH THOSE EYEBROWS,” another commenter said.

“Those brows are pure chaos,” added someone else.

Despite what people had to say, Singer seemed pleased with her microblading experience. Her eyebrows appear to have settled down over the past couple of weeks and the comments on her brows have been far less frequent.

