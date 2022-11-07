Andy Cohen is getting real about how he really feels regarding reunion receipts.

Every so often, during a “Real Housewives” reunion, some cast members will come with what they like to call “receipts”–pieces of evidence that try to prove their point about something that happened on the show that season. For example, during this season’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion, Lisa Rinna brought an envelope full of text messages and more to try to prove that Sutton Stracke did not, in fact, buy her table at Elton John’s Oscars party.

Now, Cohen is sharing his thoughts on the matter.

“Do you love or hate when people bring receipts to reunions?” a fan asked Cohen during an “Ask Andy” segment on “Watch What Happens Live,” which was posted to YouTube in Oct. 2022.

“I think they’re amusing,” Cohen responded. “‘Cause sometimes they’re horrible, so that’s funny, too. It’s like, what are you proving and why? No one cares about this.”

Play

Ask Andy: Andy Cohen's Dream Cast For Ultimate Guys Trip | WWHL During "Ask Andy," Andy Cohen says his dream cast for an Ultimate Guys Trip would include Mauricio Umansky, Joe Gorga, Frank Catania, Todd Tucker, Harry Hamlin and Paul "PK" Kemsley. Plus, Andy reveals that he's working on a book that's coming out next year and teases a celebrity memoir that fans are going to want… 2022-10-28T16:00:13Z

Viewers can catch new episodes of “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen every Sunday through Thursday at 10 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Andy Cohen Said That He Never Saw Some of Rinna’s Receipts on This Season’s RHOBH Reunion

Play

Video Video related to andy cohen reveals how he really feels about ‘housewives’ reunion receipts 2022-11-07T09:36:48-05:00

During a Nov. 2 episode of his radio show, Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM, Cohen revealed that he didn’t even see all of the receipts that Rinna brought to this year’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion. After the reunion premiered, Rinna alleged that she had another entire folder full of receipts regarding Kathy Hilton’s alleged “meltdown” in Aspen that weren’t shown on TV, according to Page Six. But Cohen denies ever laying eyes on them.

“She had what were her Aspen receipts that I never saw. We never got to them,” Cohen said during the radio episode. “We didn’t cut them out of the show. She never handed them over during the show. So that is the tale of Rinna’s receipts.”

Cohen also added, “ We wound up cutting the whole thing because we were done talking about the Elton John AIDS Foundation . Like, enough is enough.”

Andy Cohen Is Still Passionate About ‘the Real Housewives’

Even though he may get fed up at some reunions, Cohen is still excited about his job and about “The Real Housewives” franchises. In past interviews, he has described the shows as having “everything” he loves in them.

“‘The Housewives,’ which will be the thing that I wouldn’t be here without and I wouldn’t be getting this star without, it really is a bull’s eye of everything I love: it’s soap operas, it’s dramatic women and it’s reality,” Cohen told Variety during a February 2022 interview. “You just can’t write it. You can never write it, and that’s why I’m still the No. 1 fan, and I’m still totally engaged. I want to see what happens next and it’s why everyone else does. And it’s all in the casting and it’s all in the women. It’s great storytelling, it’s great editing, but overall these women are the stars and we are just all on the ride with them.”

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards’ Daughter Farrah Gives Update on Upcoming Wedding Plans