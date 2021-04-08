Why Some ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Are Mad at Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen is in the hot seat following his announcement that a Real Housewives kids special will be airing on Watch What Happens Live in the near future.

According to Cohen, some Real Housewives stars are upset with him because their children are not included in the special. “First of all, I will say I heard from two moms yesterday saying, ‘Why wasn’t my daughter included,’” Cohen confessed during an April 7 episode of his radio show on SiriusXM, Radio Andy. However, Cohen didn’t reveal the names of the ‘wives that had reached out to him.

Cohen also added that the upcoming kid’s special is part of a larger project for Watch What Happens Live. “I will say people were very excited about this and you’re going to be hearing more,” Cohen said. “This is part of something bigger that we are doing at Watch What Happens Live. And this is only a part of it. … If you’re interested in … the kids, you’re going to be really interested to hear more.”

On April 6, Cohen announced the Watch What Happens Live kids special, which will feature 12 children of Real Housewives stars. The special is set to include Kim Zolciak’s daughter Brielle Biermann, Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley Burruss, Dolores Catania’s son Frankie Catania, Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gia Giudice, Ramona Singer’s daughter Avery Singer, and more.

Lisa Rinna Has Cleared Her Name

Some fans speculated that it could have been Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna who called up Andy Cohen about the special, as her kids will not be featured. However, Rinna took to her Instagram story to debunk the rumors and claimed that her kids actually were invited to appear on the special. On April 8, Rinna posted a message on her stories that read, “My kids were asked to do it. It wasn’t me calling Big Daddy.”

Rinna also posted another story on April 8 which read, “But now I want to know who called.” Rinna has two daughters, Delilah Belle Hamlin, 22, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 19.

Andy Cohen Has Supported the Children of ‘The Real Housewives’ Throughout the Years

Over the years, Cohen has shown support to many of the Real Housewives children. In fact, during a March 2020 appearance on former Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson’s podcast, the star revealed that Cohen bought her daughter, Briana, many of the gifts from her baby registry when Briana was expecting her first child.

“Troy is 7 now,” Gunvalson explained on the podcast, as noted by Bravo. “Andy, I don’t know if you remember when Briana was pregnant with him, and you sent every present — listeners don’t know this — you sent every present that was on her gift registry that she never got. We had boxes from you and boxes from you. And I was like, wow, we are friends.”

In response, Cohen explained that he always felt connected to Gunvalson’s children. “I gotta tell ya, I just have a very emotional reaction every time I see Briana and Michael just because I feel like I’ve seen them grow up into these great people, and they always were, but it’s a trip to me,” Cohen said. “There’s a sweetness to both of them that’s never changed. They’re good people and you’re a great mom and I just always really connected to that.”

