‘Real Housewives’ Star Dragged for ‘Mean’ Post About a Thoughtful Gift

A “Real Housewives” star is being criticized after she shared a post to her Instagram Stories that several fans felt was uncalled for.

On December 2, 2022, “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Angie Harrington took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself wearing a necklace that a stranger gave her.

“No act of kindness big or small is ever wasted. A random man gave me this handmade necklace on my flight,” Harrington wrote, along with a red heart emoji. What came next, however, had many fans calling the reality star “mean.”

Harrington Said She Wouldn’t Wear the Necklace Again

In the same comment about the random “act of kindness,” Harrington let her followers know that she would never wear the necklace again.

“Will I ever wear it again? No I won’t, but it did make me smile,” she wrote. A couple of posts later, Harrington reshared another person who put her photo on their Instagram Stories, apparently getting a kick out of what she said about the necklace.

“Note.. Those on my cast accusing me of being a liar… I am honest to a fault. It was sweet but not my style,” Harrington wrote.

Several “Real Housewives” fans took to Reddit to discuss Harrington’s comment about the necklace.

“She should have NEVER taken the necklace. I hope he never knows of her post,” one person commented on a thread about Harrington’s post.

“What a mean choice of words when her intent is to make herself look caring,” someone else wrote.

“Why accept a gift if you plan on basically throwing it away later?” a third Redditor wondered.

“Some people need to learn they don’t have to share every single thought that runs around their empty heads,” a fourth added.

Harrington Isn’t Sure if She Will Be Back for Season 4 of RHOSLC

After the necklace photo was posted, Harrington answered some questions by way of a Q&A that she did on her Instagram Stories.

Harrington appeared on the first season of the Bravo franchise as a guest before joining as a “friend of” in season 2. She stayed on in the part-time role for season 3, but isn’t too sure what her future holds.

“Part time this year worked well with my lifestyle. I like my life either way. What is meant to be will be,” she told a fan who asked if she’d continue on with the show in the future.

Interestingly, Harrington joined the Salt Lake City cast as a “friend of” Lisa Barlow. The two had a major falling out in season 2, however, and are no longer friends. Nevertheless, Harrington has done her best to find her footing within the group and seems to be doing a good job brining her own level of drama and a storyline.

It seems like some fans enjoy watching her on the show, as evidenced by the questions she received about staying on. One fan even said that she was “rooting” for the reality star.

