‘Real Housewives’ Star Says She Has ‘No Clue’ if She Will Be Back for Another Season

A “Real Housewives” star isn’t sure if she will return for another season of the show.

Angie Harrington, who joined “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” in season 2 as a “friend of,” isn’t too sure if she will be back for season 4. Fans have gotten to know Harrington a bit over the past three seasons (she was a guest on season 1), and have watched her get closer to Whitney Rose and Heather Gay after she and Lisa Barlow crossed wires in season 2.

In November 2022, Harrington did a Q&A on her Instagram Stories during which she answered some questions that were sent into her by fans. Someone asked whether or not she would be back, but she said that she doesn’t have a “clue.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Harrington Said She Likes Being on the Show Part Time

Harrington has a relatively small following on social media compared to some of the other women on her franchise. She often shares photos of herself, her kids, and her fashion finds with her 130,000 Instagram followers.

For those who are unfamiliar with Harrington, she runs a fashion and lifestyle blog called “The Fashion Fuse.” Additionally, she calls herself an amateur ufologist in her Instagram bio, which means that she’s really into aliens and extraterrestrial life.

When a fan asked Harrington if she’d be part of the next season of the Salt Lake City franchise, Harrington said that she is unsure — but also seemed to make it clear that she does not want a full-time role.

“Part time this year worked well with my lifestyle. I like my life either way. What is meant to be will be,” she responded.

In 2021, Harrington seemed open to the idea of becoming a full-time star on the show. According to Bustle, she did another Q&A and someone asked her if she’d consider joining RHOSLC in a bigger role.

“That’s always up to [Bravo] (and my sanity). I’m just extremely grateful for the opportunity we had to share a great cause on a huge platform,” she responded.

There’s No Shortage of Drama With Harrington

Although she’s only in a part-time role, Harrington has certainly delivered on the drama front. She came on the show as a “friend of” Lisa Barlow’s but after the two had a falling out over business, their 20-some-year friendship shattered.

On the November 2, 2022, episode of the show, Harrington’s husband actually admitted to making a fake Instagram account to troll Barlow.

“In a very immature moment, as a 52-year-old man — please judge me later — but I created a fake account,” he told RHOSLC star Meredith Marks and her husband, Seth Marks.

The feud between Harrington and Barlow doesn’t appear to have an end in sight but as the two women continue on with their other relationships, things appear to be getting a bit more sticky within the friend group.

As with most “Real Housewives” stars, some people love Harrington, others dislike her, and some fans are completely indifferent. Only time will tell if Bravo offers her a role on season 4.

