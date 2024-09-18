3 RHOSLC Stars Feud Online Ahead of Season 5 Premiere

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 5 premieres on on Wednesday, September 18 at 9 p.m. Eastern, but three of the series’ stars couldn’t wait to take the drama online.

Meredith Marks was the first to engage, throwing shade at co-star Angie Katsanevas‘ scroll of grievances against her, which Katsanevas whips out during Lisa Barlow’s “Besos” party in the season 5 premiere, as shown in Bravo’s fall programming teaser.

Marks took to Twitter on September 17, writing, “The only scroll I read is the Torah #RHOSLC 💖,” alongside a video of Katsanevas and ex-RHOSLC star Jen Shah dancing to Cardi B’s “WAP”.

Katsanevas then quoted Marks’ tweet, adding her own message, “True! I was *real* friends with Jen until I learned she’d scammed the elderly out of money… unlike you who followed her all the way to prison for air time ♥️ Mazel Tov to Baby Gorgeous – glad to see your spirits are up considering all your recent legal & repo troubles! 😘 #RHOSLC.”

Lisa Barlow Got Involved in the Back-and-Forth

RHOSLC co-star Lisa Barlow then took to Katsanevas’ replies, clapping back on behalf of her friend Marks. “Remember how you charge Jenn for a party you offered to throw? I’m surprised you could get all of this out there without tripping over all of that lip filler Pay your employees that nine dollars an hour just isn’t cutting it💕💕,” Barlow wrote.

Katsanevas then came back with one more message in response to Barlow, quoting Barlow’s message and adding, “My lips are full as my life. Thanks to my doctor who I pay with my own Amex card-not a Park City mystery man’s! Unlike Lisa’s G-wagon my lips can’t get repo’d. I’m not your bestie in prison so I’m not interested in a gang bang but it’s cute you two had to team up. Night #RHOSLC.”

What is Angie K’s Scroll of Grievances?

Marks, Barlow, and Katsanevas’ online feud was sparked by Marks’ appearance on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast a few days before the RHOSLC premiere.

Page Six asked Marks what she made of Katsanevas’ scroll, and Marks shared, “It was odd to me, I didn’t even get it. You’re coming to me with this scroll of things that I’m not responsible for. I didn’t do these things you keep accusing me of that you’ve been told I didn’t do. Monica flat-out told her, even the day at the apres-ski party when the accusation came out [about Katsanevas’ husband Shawn], Monica turned to her and said ‘[Meredith] didn’t tell me this.'”

Katsanevas brought her scroll to an RHOSLC premiere watch party, which she attended with Mary Cosby and Whitney Rose, as one Twitter fan reported on September 11. In the video post, Katsanevas explains the conceit of her scroll, telling fans in the room, “I lay in bed at night just thinking of all kinds of things, and my wheels are always spinning. I just felt that I had a ‘laundering list’ of things that Meredith owed me an apology for, and I thought, ‘What better way to present it than to put it on a scroll?'”

Fans can tune into the RHOSLC premiere to see the scroll in action.

