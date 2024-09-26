Angie Katsanevas Reacts to Being ‘Center Snowflake’ on RHOSLC Season 5

Following “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” premiere on September 18, fans were quick to notice that cast member Angie Katsanevas was front and center in the season’s title card (a position referred to as “center snowflake”, since the Housewives are all holding snowflakes at the end of the show’s theme sequence).

While fans flooded social media with their reactions to Angie K’s center snowflake status (“I am seated for the Angie K center snowflake show where she exhibits center snowflake behavior,” as one Twitter user put it), Katsanevas shared her reaction to learning the news in a September 25 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I cried. Yeah, I cried. I did, I think I went through a lot,” Katsanevas admitted. “People felt like they had to put me through the wringer, try and ice me out, try and take me down, and it just kind of reminded me that the cream rises to the top. Just being your authentic self and having fun can actually be a great thing, and I don’t need to be a villain or be a bad person to stand in the center and represent Salt Lake City.”

Angie Katsanevas Talks New Friendship With Mary Cosby

Katsanevas also shared with ET that she wasn’t the only cast member to take note of her position as center snowflake. “[Season 5] is the best. Mary said something the other day, she said, ‘Can you believe that you got center snowflake and you were having so much fun?’ So to look back and have it be positive [was great], because really season 4 was not very positive for me,” Katsanevas said.

Katsanevas has gotten much closer with her RHOSLC co-star Mary Cosby since filming wrapped for season 4. As Katsanevas explained in the premiere episode, “How did we go from ‘Who’s Angie?’ to us showing up to a party in matching purses? It all started with [me saying] ‘Mary, you got lipstick on your teeth’ [at the season 4 reunion] to her inviting me to Kathy Hilton’s Christmas parties, to becoming besties. Mary is soft on the inside, and she doesn’t show that side to a lot of people, so I’m honored that she’s chosen to share that side of herself with me.”

“I feel like life is weird. She gained my trust, and I don’t know, I can’t really tell you where it happened,” Cosby added.

Angie Katsanevas Has Embraced ‘Angie K’ Nickname

When Katsanevas first joined RHOSLC as a Friend of the Housewives in season 3, she was not the only Angie in town. Since there was another Friend of named, Angie Harrington, the two became known as Angie K and Angie H.

Harrington has not returned to the series since season 3, leaving Katsanevas as the only Angie still on RHOSLC. While some wondered if she would drop the “K”, Katsanevas confirmed that the moniker Angie K is here to stay. She told ET, “I am forever Angie K and I will not respond to anything else. I love it.”

