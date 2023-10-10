‘Real Housewives’ Star Angie Katsanevas Claps Back at Rumor About Her Husband

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Angie Katsanevas clapped back at rumors about her husband, Shawn Trujillo.

On the October 3, 2023 RHOSLC episode, titled “The Nastiness and the Rumors,” Katsanevas was told that Meredith Marks spread a rumor that her husband cheated on her with men.

Katsanevas, who joined RHOSLC as a full cast member for season 4, appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” after the show to reveal that the rumor was something she had “absolutely not” ever heard before – and she called Marks a liar.

Angie Katsanevas Shot Down the Rumors About Her Husband & He Spoke Out Too

Earlier this season on RHOSLC, Marks threatened to speak out about “the husband” as she ranted about Katsanevas to Barlow. On the new episode, Whitney Rose told co-star Monica Garcia that Marks knew an alleged secret about Katsanevas’ husband, who is a Salt Lake City salon owner.

“Everyone’s heard it,” Garcia replied. “To be completely frank with you, people are talking about how her husband f**** other men. And that they have an arrangement. And that their marriage is completely fake.”

While Marks was not shown revealing what she knew, Rose and Garcia later approached Katsanevas to fill her in on what was being said about her husband. “The rumor is that Shawn likes to f*** other men,” Garcia spilled. “She is saying that his boyfriends need to be quiet because they’re going around town talking about your husband.”

Katsanevas called Marks “crazy,” and said her 27-year relationship was based on loyalty. “I’m sick and tired of her lies,” Katsanevas said of Marks. “And people do not talk about me or my family like this. She’s a sick b****.”

While fans will have to wait until the next episode to see Katsanevas confront Marks, she addressed the situation on WHHL.

After host Andy Cohen called the gay husband rumor “one of the grossest” Housewives tropes, Katsanevas confirmed she never heard such a rumor about her husband.

“Absolutely not,” she said. “I think Salt Lake City has come a long way I think stereotyping for a hairdresser. Fifteen years ago, yes you may have heard that, but there have never been infidelity rumors in my marriage existing in Salt Lake City or anywhere.”

Katsanevas, who shares 12-year-old daughter Elektra with her husband, also said she didn’t buy Garcia’s story that she was bringing the rumor up to her to be a friend. “I feel that the two of them are both lying and there’s some holes in this story,” she said. “It just feels like someone wants to hurt me and be, you know, relevant at my expense.”

Trujillo also chimed in from the WWHL audience. “I mean for me, it’s not a gay-straight thing, it’s an infidelity thing,” he said. “For me, you know, we love our gay community, we’ve been embedded in it for 30 years now just based on what we do for our business, But you know, I’m here to support Angie and I’ll take the hits.”

Angie Katsanevas Said Her Co-Stars’ Focus on Her Husband’s Sexuality is ‘Disgusting’

Katsanevas doubled down on her stance while speaking with Hollywood Life, where she called out her co-stars for spreading false stories about her spouse in front of Bravo’s cameras.

“These rumors of infidelity have never existed,” she said. “My husband and I are allies of the gay community. My husband and I have been together for 30 years. We have been supporting the LGBTQ community for 30 years. …We love our gays — both of us. What we are offended at is rumors about infidelity which have absolutely never existed in the Salt Lake City community about our marriage.”

Katsanevas also she thinks “focusing on someone’s sexuality is disgusting.”

Katsanevas also accused Marks and Garcia of being “in it together” for a storyline. “But these are lies and they have never existed in Salt Lake City,” the RHOSLC star reiterated. “I am Salt Lake City, so I feel very confident going forward that these girls need this, and I don’t. So if this is what you need to have a storyline — go for it.”

