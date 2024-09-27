RHOSLC Star Clarifies Lisa Barlow ‘Mystery Man’ Comment

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Angie Katsanevas denied insinuating that her co-star Lisa Barlow cheats on her husband, John.

During a September 26, 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Katsanevas responded to a fan question about an online exchange she had with Barlow following the RHOSLC premiere.

When a virtual fan asked Katsanevas, “After all you went through last season with the cheating rumors about your husband, why are you publicly insinuating that Lisa cheats on John?,” Katsanevas set the record straight.

“But I didn’t publicly insinuate that Lisa cheats on John,” she said. “It was a comment about an American Express [card] in a mystery man’s name. There was nothing about strings attached or any insinuation towards cheating. It was a response to being ganged up by Lisa and Meredith on Twitter.”

Katsanevas posted the tweet in question on September 18 amid a back-and-forth banter with Barlow and Meredith Marks during which Barlow questioned how she doesn’t trip “over all that lip filler.”

“My lips are full as my life,” Katsanevas fired back on X. “Thanks to my doctor who I pay with my own Amex card-not a Park City mystery man’s! Unlike Lisa’s G-wagon my lips can’t get repo’d. I’m not your bestie in prison so I’m not interested in a gang bang but it’s cute you two had to team up. Night #RHOSLC.”

Barlow was asked if a “Park City mystery man” pays for her lip filler during the September 17 episode of “Watch What Happens Live.” “No,” she replied. “I don’t have lip filler. But she (Katsanevas) has a lot.”

Lisa Barlow & Meredith Marks Responded to Angie K’s Denial

The exchange on Twitter, now known as X, was fueled by the RHOSLC season 5 premiere, during which Katsanevas presented a scroll of grievances aimed at Marks and demanded an apology.

On X, Marks shared a campy video of Katsanevas and currently imprisoned former RHOSLC star Jen Shah dancing to the Cardi B song “WAP”.

“The only scroll I read is the Torah #RHOSLC 💖,” Marks captioned the clip.

Katsanevas fired back with, “True! I was *real* friends with Jen until I learned she’d scammed the elderly out of money… unlike you who followed her all the way to prison for air time ♥️ Mazel Tov to Baby Gorgeous – glad to see your spirits are up considering all your recent legal & repo troubles! 😘 #RHOSLC.”

Katsanevas addressed the social media situation in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Twitter’s really petty and it’s like child’s play. It really wasn’t necessary for [Barlow] to insert herself what’s going on. Twitter has nothing to even do with what’s going on in the show so you know that was just I guess her way of sending a message to me that where her support lies and that’s great.”

“I guess people, they want to take it to the next level. And you know, I responded In the heat of the moment,” she continued. “I’m not into gang bangs, you know what I mean? But I am a standalone and I can take on as many people as want to come at me,”

Barlow and Marks downplayed engaging in an online battle with their co-star. After Katsanevas made her comments on WWHL, Barlow reposted Marks’ Torah clip and asked, “How is this a Twitter war?”

“I believe your comment to me was mazel tov. Not sure when that became fighting words💖,” Marks responded to Barlow.

Angie K Dropped Hints About Issues in Meredith Marks’ Marriage

Katsanevas’ issues with Marks were highlighted in the RHOSLC season 4 episode “The Nastiness and the Rumors,” after she found out that Marks spread a rumor that her husband, Shawn Trujillo, allegedly cheated on her with men. Katsanevas shut down the gossip but hinted that Marks had affairs while married to her husband Seth.

“I say your jewelry’s dusty, and this is where you take it?” Katsanevas told Us Weekly. “Unlike Meredith, I’m going to take the high road. I don’t want to talk about anyone’s marriage or relationship because I have a daughter. I have a family, and I’m going to let her go low and I’m going to stay high.”