RHOSLC Fans Have 1 Big Question About Angie Katsanevas’ Apology Scroll

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” fans have a question about one of the most memorable scenes from the season 5 premiere.

In the episode, titled “Costumes or Couture,” cast member Angie Katsanevas confronted Meredith Marks about past things she said about her and demanded an apology.

In a stunning moment at Lisa Barlow’s “Besos” party, Katsanevas whipped out a scroll that listed all of Marks’ wrongdoings. Marks chalked it up as “a lot of made-up [expletive].”

But fans wondered why some of the items were redacted when Katsanevas displayed the scroll. “Why is one of the apology requests blurred out? Cuz I need to know,” one fan account asked on Instagram.

Angie Katsanevas Shared an Unedited Version of the Scroll

On the RHOSLC season 5 premiere episode, Katsanevas approached Marks and said, “Heather [Gay] made me aware that you are wanting an apology from me. And I’m happy to give you an apology, Meredith. But here’s a few things I’d like an apology for.”

She then pulled the scroll from her purse and said, “So, number one, suggesting I’m involved in organized crime. Number two, encouraging someone to sue me and take my home. Number three, threatening rumors about my family. Perpetuating narratives on Twitter,” she added.

On social media, fans speculated that one of the blurred-out items was about Katsanevas’ business.

“Starts with ‘My’ and I think may mention something about businesses towards the end? because then the next one is ‘my employees also want apologies for that too,” one fan wrote on X.

“Well, whatever it is the next one says her business partners would like an apology for that one too,” another noted.

“It’s something Bravo chose to redact to avoid potential lawsuits, no?” another speculated.

“That is random to blur out one thing,” another wrote on Reddit.

Before the episode aired, an uncensored shot of Katsanevas displaying the scroll at a RHOSLC watch party in Salt Lake City was posted to X. On September 20, Katsanevas also posted a video from the event that showed her with the unedited scroll in hand.

The clip confirmed that the blurred-out item read: “My 25 year old business is a money laundering scam.”

Katsanevas and her husband Shawn Trujillo opened Lunatic Fringe Salon in Salt Lake City in 1999. They are now partnered in more than 10 locations of their franchise in multiple states. In a profile for Hair by L’Oreal, Trujillo said that after opening their successful first location, he and his wife expanded because they were “bursting at the seams with a waiting list of people who wanted to work there.” “That’s when we went on to the second location and so on,” he added. “We never opened without the demand being there.”

Angie Katsanevas’ Scroll Was Supposed To Be a Joke

After Katsanevas pulled the scroll from her purse and began reading off her list, a humorous montage of confessionals featured the rest of the cast talking about the amount of time she spent making her manifesto. Heather Gay said Katsanevas had to go to the craft store to pull it off, while Mary Cosby added that she had to find “glue” and a “stick” and string” to roll it from.

“This is some calculated [expletive’],” Gay laughed, clearly impressed. “I mean, she had to go to a craft store, catalogue every grievance she’d ever had, and then stash it in her purse like a hidden weapon.”

“She’s a hard worker,” Cosby agreed of Katsanevas. “She works hard. And she has a lot of time. Probably too much time.”

Katsanevas spoke in her own confessional to explain why she decided to call out Marks with a scroll. “I thought when Meredith saw the list of things I’d like an apology for she could laugh it off,” she said. “But Meredith has no sense of humor. I think it all went down the drain with her dirty bath water.”

In her launch party video, Katsanevas said she highly recommends “putting all your feelings on a scroll” when having issues with friends. “I love this scroll. And like the Declaration of Independence, I think it’s gonna be around for centuries to come,” the RHOSLC star said.