RHOSLC Star Says Co-Star Needs to ‘Lighten Up,’ Confirms She’s ‘Done’ With Her

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Angie Katsanevas says she’s “done” with co-star Meredith Marks after trying to work things out with her for two tears.

Katsanevas made the remark in a September 2024 interview with Us Weekly as she addressed Marks’ unexpected reaction to a “scroll of grievances” that she presented to her on the season 5 premiere.

“The scroll was epic,” Katsanevas told the outlet. “It was funny. And to me, I think if we flash back on some of the things that she’s said about me off camera that were not very kind about me or my family, the scroll to me is funny and fun and that’s how I communicate.”

Katsanevas said it was “silly” that Marks demanded apologies from her, so she decided to come at her with her own list of things that she felt deemed an apology. “I mean, I handed her something with a ribbon on it. Lighten up, have a little fun. And I was hoping it would go over differently,” Katsanevas admitted.

“I always say she’s married to someone that’s funny,” she continued. “And so I would think that she would appreciate or have a sense of humor. And it landed with the rest of the world, but it didn’t really land with her. I thought it might’ve been a good icebreaker and we could get through it. And I really thought we might move forward after the first episode and we might be able to laugh it off. And it didn’t go that way.”

Katsanevas said she made enough effort with Marks and will no longer deal with her.

“I’m OK with the fact that we may never be friends. But what I won’t do is continue this sort of relationship with her,” she explained. “I know that’s her big thing, but I’m done. I’m tired. She can find someone else in the group. But yeah, I won’t be put in a position to have any more negative back-and-forth with her moving forward.”

Angie Katsanevas Didn’t Think Meredith Marks Would Be Upset About the Scroll

In the RHOSLC season 5 premiere episode “Costumes or Couture,” Katsanevas pulled an apology scroll from her purse during Lisa Barlow’s “Besos” party. On the scroll, she called out Marks for suggesting unsavory things about her business, spreading rumors about her marriage, and more. Marks denied doing any of the things on the list and said it was “a lot of made-up [expletive].”

In a confessional, Katsanevas expressed disappointed over Marks’ reaction. “I thought when Meredith saw the list of things I’d like an apology for she could laugh it off,” the Lunatic Fringe owner said. “But Meredith has no sense of humor. I think it all went down the drain with her dirty bath water.”

Katsanevas told Us Weekly, “I had no idea she’d walk off upset, but oh well. It is what it is. I tried.”

While Marks found no humor in Katsanevas’ dramatic scroll presentation, several other co-stars did. Heather Gay and Mary Cosby imagined Katsanevas going to the craft store for supplies like glue, string, and “a stick” to roll up the scroll.

“I mean, she had to go to a craft store, catalogue every grievance she’d ever had, and then stash it in her purse like a hidden weapon,” Gay cracked.

“She’s a hard worker,” Cosby agreed of Katsanevas. “She works hard. And she has a lot of time. Probably too much time.”

Angie Katsanevas Made a Special Scroll For Andy Cohen

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Katsanevas told host Andy Cohen that she stood by everything on the scroll as being accurate even after Marks denied everything. “Well yeah, we saw it all play out on TV last season, so yes,’” she said. She confirmed that the original scroll is in the Bravo Clubhouse for safekeeping.

Katsanevas also put her scroll-making skills to the test a second time. On the WWHL Aftershow, she gave Cohen a special scroll. She then told the Bravo host, “If you don’t have off-camera conversations, or do dirty things that we can’t flash back to, and if you don’t say ‘mazel tov’ to mean tweets about me, I give not just a scroll of grievances, but a scroll with a list of all the things that I love about you.”

Katsanevas’ scroll for Cohen read: “You picked me as your first Greek Housewife. You’re a great Daddy. And a handsome Zaddy. You’ve revolutionized television. The way you bring out the best (and sometimes the worst) in TV stars is a gift. You’re the hostess with the mostess. No one knows how to read an audience (or a housewife) quite like you. Your vision and creativity have given me a whole new chapter of life I never anticipated.”

An enamored Cohen thanked Katsanevas for the “lovely” gift.