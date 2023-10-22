Angie Katsanevas Reacts After Monica Garcia Calls Her Husband’s Behavior ‘Odd’ on WWHL

Angie Katsanevas fired back after her “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” co-star Monica Garcia spread rumors about her husband, Shawn Trujillo.

On the RHOSLC season 4 episode, “An Olive Branch with Thorns,” Garcia told Katsanevas that there are rumors that her husband, who works as a hairstylist, has affairs with men. Katsanevas denounced the gossip, telling Garcia, “You are saying things that you don’t have any facts to back.”

But during a live appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Garcia elaborated on the topic, prompting real-time response for her co-star.

Here’s what you need to know:

Monica Garcia Said She Heard Rumors About Shawn from ‘Multiple People’

On the October 3, 2023 RHOSLC episode, “The Nastiness and the Rumors,” Katsanevas was told that Meredith Marks alleged to Whitney Rose and Lisa Barlow that her husband cheated on her with men. But Garcia later told Katsanevas that the stories are common knowledge in Salt Lake City.

“I didn’t hear it from Meredith,” Garcia told her. “I heard it from the Salt Lake City streets. I’m telling you about the rumors out there, Angie.”

“Everyone here is talking s*** behind your back, I’m the only one saying it to your face. And you hate me for that when you should be hating all the other people.” Garcia said.

During her guest spot on “Watch What Happens Live,” Garcia was asked where she heard rumors about Trujillo, who has been married to Katsanevas for nearly 30 years and shares a daughter with her.

“I actually heard that rumor from multiple people over time,” she told host Andy Cohen. “Friends, certain circles. I’m not going to go there. I’m gonna save that for the reunion.”

Cohen then asked Garcia for her reaction to Trujillo “getting choked up over the rumor” when his wife told him about it on-camera.

“You know, I found it odd,” she said.

Angie Katsanevas Clapped Back at Monica Garcia’s Comments During the Live WWHL Show

Katsanevas went on a bit of a social media rant while Garcia was on the live show.

“Last week she heard it from Meredith. This week she did NOT hear it from Meredith??? #RHOSLC #WWHL,” Katsanevas posted to the X app. “Say it NOW there is nothing. There never were any rumors. #WWHL #RHOSLC,” she added.

Katsanevas also commented when the WWHL Instagram page posted a clip from the episode with the caption: “#RHOSLC star @MonicaNGarcia clarifies where she heard the rumors about Angie Katsanevas’ husband, Shawn Trujillo.”

“Clarified??? Let’s start by clarifying your real name. And then we can start chipping away at these other lies,” Katsanevas wrote.

Katsanevas also responded to Garcia’s assessment that her husband’s emotional response to the rumors was “odd.” She noted that his reaction was due to the fact that their daughter would hear about the rumors.

“It’s not ‘odd’ for anyone who cares about their children to get emotional about rumors of infidelity….Of course she can’t relate,” Katsanevas wrote.

She also set the record straight regarding her own comments on WWHL the prior week.

“I think Salt Lake City has come a long way I think stereotyping for a hairdresser,” she told Cohen on October 9. “Fifteen years ago, yes you may have heard that, but there have never been infidelity rumors in my marriage existing in Salt Lake City or anywhere.”

On X she wrote, “To be crystal clear I spoke about my husband being stereotyped. In our 30 years together we have remained monogamous (Greek word of the day) meaning one partner. There have never been rumors of infidelity .”

Katsanevas defended her husband while speaking with Hollywood Life in October 2023.

“These rumors of infidelity have never existed,” she told the outlet “My husband and I are allies of the gay community. We have been supporting the LGBTQ community for 30 years. …We love our gays — both of us. ”

She also accused Marks and Garcia of being “in it together” for a storyline. “If this is what you need to have a storyline — go for it,” she said.

