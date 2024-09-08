‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star’s Stunning Home Hits the Market for $4.5 Million

Angie Katsanevas has listed her Salt Lake City home for sale.

The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star and her husband, Shawn Trujillo, are on the move after putting their modern mansion on the market for $4.5 million, per a listing by Summit Sotheby’s International Realty.

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” fans fans are familiar with the stunning house located in Utah. It has been featured multiple times on RHOSLC since Katsanevas joined the cast as a full-time cast member in 2023.

Fans got a good look at Katsanevas’ stunning great room when she hosted a Greek Easter celebration during season 4 of the Bravo reality show.

Angie Katsanevas’ Home Was Built in 2020

Katsanevas has not lived in her home very long. The new construction mansion was built in 2020, per the listing, and spans almost 6,500 square feet, per the real estate listing.

The four-bedroom, four-bath house features high ceilings, multiple fireplaces, and a gourmet kitchen with a massive 16-foot island and marble backsplash. Outdoors, there’s a patio with fireside seating to take in the views of the mountains around Salt Lake City. There’s also a theater screening room with a wet bar.

Fans had a lot to say about Katsanevas’ house when photos were posted on Instagram.

“I must say she probably has one of the most beautiful houses I’ve ever seen on the shows,” one fan wrote.

“She definitely sets the standard of a RHW. Hands down Angie had the biggest and most stylish house. 👏🔥✌🏽can’t wait to see the new house,” another wrote.

“She has the most beautiful home with the most spectacular view of the HW in SLC. Can’t wait to see what she moves into next…” another agreed.

Others speculated about why Katsanevas was moving after only a few years in her new construction abode.

“I’m thinking she has a little more $$$ and can upgrade her home,” one fan speculated.

“Look at the other franchises they usually upgrade homes after a couple seasons,” another agreed.

Angie Previously Gave a House Tour to Fans

Play

In 2024, Katsanevas filmed a house tour for BravoTV.com. In the video, she talked about why she loves her bright white kitchen, which features an “inconspicuous” refrigerator that blends into the marble.

“I have always dreamt of having an all-white kitchen. And it forces me to keep it very clean,” Katsanevas said, before revealing a hidden “back” galley kitchen where she hides her cooking prep mess out of view.

“I love this concept,” she told fans. “It keeps the mess out from the entertaining area.”

While giving a tour of her massive bedroom and master bath, Katsanevas cracked a joke about her co-star Meredith Marks, who is known for her penchant for bubble baths. “Maybe if Meredith was nicer to me, I’d let her come and use my tub,” Katsanevas cracked as she showed off the sleek black vessel.

The wealthy RHOSLC star also gave fans a look at her massive walk-in closet, which includes shelves for her large collection of supersized sunglasses. She also showed off the many shelves that hold her shoe collection. “I’m always reminded how lucky I am to have all of these beautiful shoes,” she said.