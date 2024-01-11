Angie Katsanevas Shares Receipts Amidst Claims About Reality Von Tease Involvement

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Angie Katsanevas was pulled into the drama in the season four finale when co-star Monica Garcia accused her of being involved in the Instagram troll account Reality Von Tease. During the episode, Katsanevas said that her involvement only went as far as responding to the troll account positively, even at one point writing, “Soooo good and Angie H is desperate and thirsty!!!!!!!”

Now, in a January 9 Tweet shared after part one of the RHOSLC reunion, Katsanevas shared screenshots of Instagram stories the Reality Von Tease account posted of her in the past. “I’m not mad. Even Reality CON Tease knows Angie K is a Pilar in the community. #RHOSLC,” Katsanevas captioned her tweet.

Angie Katsanevas Brings Receipts to Social Media

I’m not mad. Even Reality CON Tease knows Angie K is a Pilar in the community. #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/mv68Wis3Ua — Angie Katsanevas (@angiekatsanevas) January 10, 2024

The first screenshot Katsanevas shared included a photo of her with the caption (written by Reality Von Tease), “Angie Katsanevas is EVERYTHING and one of the baddest bosses in SLC. Unlike Jen Blah, people ACTUALLY know of Angie and her incredible business. The best part? She didn’t have to con her way into success. 🥂”

The next story included photos of Katsanevas holding a purse that reads “NOT FAKE” along with the Reality Von Tease caption, “Angie Katsanevas is right: Smart and Witty BEATS Fake and Pretty! looking @ Jen Blah.”

Katsanevas added her own captions to the photos as well, writing, “The kind of posts she always tagged me before I became a Housewife…. I politely responded with hearts ♥️♥️♥️” and “Poor thing always wanted my attention. She didn’t bully me until I was on the show. #RHOSLC.”

Fans appreciated Katsanevas bringing the receipts online, and many also took to social media to praise her performance in the first part of the reunion.

“Angie K saying Monica has a ‘Range Rover under a carport’ is low key the best dig of the reunion #RHOSLC #RHOSLCReunion,” one fan tweeted.

“angie k saying she called meredith a ‘trampoline with eyes’ as a compliment,” another fan tweeted alongside a photo of Lisa Rinna laughing hysterically.

Angie Katsanevas Shares the Biggest Lesson She Learned from Her First Season

As her first season as a fulltime Housewife comes to an end, Katsanevas took to social media to reflect on her time on the show. In a January 2 Instagram post, she wrote, “Life’s not about how hard of a hit you can give…it’s about how many you can take, and still keep moving forward 🥊 💣 🇬🇷 Thank you @bravotv @bravoandy and @shed_media for casting me as your first Greek Mafiosa Housewife. It’s been an honor to represent🇬🇷 🇬🇷🇬🇷 Also thank you to the STANGIES out there for your love and support amidst the reumerzzz and nazzztenezz. Things started off Rocky and I wouldn’t have made it without you ❄️ 🙏🏼 ❄️.”

In a December 1 interview with Us Weekly, Katsanevas reflected on the biggest lesson she would take away from filming season four.

“I learned that everyone is not your friend, and that’s sad. I was hoping that everyone would have the same mentality as me, but it’s a little eye-opener that sadly you have to be cautious with some people,” Katsanevas told the outlet, adding, “The biggest thing I’ve learned is don’t believe everything because people will say anything to be relevant.”

READ NEXT: Alexis Bellino’s Heart ‘Forever Broken’ as She Reflects on Recent Loss